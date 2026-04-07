Drums, dance and homecoming: ISU Powwow revives tradition after 10-year hiatus - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Dancers in vibrant regalia stepped into the arena as drums echoed through Reed Gym at Idaho State University.

The ISU Powwow, a beloved cultural tradition on campus, made its return over the weekend for the first time in more than a decade. The two-day event drew students, families, and tribal members together in celebration of indigenous culture and community.

The powwow is a student led effort, organized by the Native American Student Council (NASC) and supported by the university. It’s a spiritual and social gathering for tribal members that’s rooted in generations of tradition. The event includes competitive dance categories, drumming, and vendor booths offering traditional handmade crafts and food.

“I grew up in Idaho and it means so much to attend in the ISU and Fort Hall area,” Pocatello vendor Irene Buchanan said.

Powwows often feel like reunions, where families reconnect and communities strengthen bonds. The rhythms of the drum, the movements of dancers, and the presence of elders all contribute to an atmosphere of celebration and reflection.

Former dancer and vendor Verdella Wright says she always looks forward to finding and connecting with new friends at the event.

“Coming together and bonding with new family makes the experience even more memorable,” Wright said.

For other participants, the powwow is deeply personal.

Beyond the public spectacle of dance competitions and grand entries, it represents continuity and opportunity to pass traditions to younger generations. The arena becomes a place where identity is not only preserved, but shared.

“If you aren’t brought up in the culture, it does get hard to connect with your culture and your family,” Wright said. “It’s a place to connect with the community and even for healing.”

The university is hoping to hold the powwow again next year as a reminder that Indigenous cultures are not just history — they are evolving and thriving.

“It invites all walks of life,” Wright said.