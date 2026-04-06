Family finds possible human remains during Easter egg hunt - East Idaho News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL, KCBS) — An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a family discovered possible human remains during an Easter egg hunt in the area near DeForest Park and Wetlands on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers told CBS LA that they were called to the 5900 block of De Forest Avenue at around 5 p.m. upon learning of the discovery.

“Due to the circumstances, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is responding to the scene,” police said.

Family members told CBS LA off-camera that what appeared to be the human skull and other bones of a small child were discovered in the middle of their holiday tradition while children were looking for Easter eggs.

Aerial footage shows several brightly-colored eggs on the path near what looked to be a partially-excavated skull in the ground. Two officers were seen covering the object with a canopy.

“At first we saw the family there, doing like an Easter egg hunt, but they were freaking out a little bit,” said Marc Zaldana, who was walking along the path when he encountered the children in what he said were the moments after the disturbing discovery was made. “I can only imagine, like for them, finding a dead, another kid. Must be tragic for them.”

As the investigation continues, police said that details would remain limited. Long Beach police officers were still on the scene as of 10 p.m. Saturday.