5 of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time - East Idaho News

There are great movies, and there are great songs. And then there are those rare moments where the two come together and create something bigger than either could on their own.

A great soundtrack doesn’t just sit in the background; it defines the movie. It gives it rhythm, identity and in some cases becomes the thing we remember most.

With a couple of music-driven movies hitting this week, I started thinking about the soundtracks that didn’t just work, but took the movie to a whole new level.

Keep in mind, these are soundtracks, not scores — two slightly different things.

A score is the original music composed for the film. The greats behind the movie score include John Williams, Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard, to name a few. A list of the greatest movie scores would be a different article altogether.

This is a list of soundtracks, which can technically be included under the umbrella of the score. These are songs by artists and bands that are selected specifically for the movie to make that scene hit a little harder. (Hopefully, you read that part before you get on the comment boards to tear me apart in a doctoral thesis about: How could I possibly be so stupid and leave out “Star Wars”? That one is purely score.)

Great soundtracks don’t just include a list of great songs; they have to be handpicked songs that enhance the film’s narrative, not included just because Justin Bieber is currently popular. Sure, a Bieber song can be on a great soundtrack, but only if the song elevates the moment it’s partnered with.

Now, with all that preamble, here are the five — and yes, this is my personal opinion — greatest movie soundtracks of all time:

“Garden State” (2004)

The soundtrack for the 2004 film “Garden State” feels less like a soundtrack and more like someone handed you the perfect early-2000s mixtape.

Zach Braff somehow curated a collection of songs that made you feel like you’d just discovered a secret world of music you didn’t know you needed. The Shins, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou: it wasn’t just a mix of good songs by good bands; it felt personal.

The movie itself is a small portrait of a group of 20-somethings trying to make sense of a world they are too young and immature to understand, but they’re going to try anyway. The soundtrack echoed that sentiment. And as a 20-something myself at the time, naive enough to think I understood the world, it hit hard.

The soundtrack didn’t just stay in the movie; it followed you home. It lived in your car. And if you’re anything like me, it helped shape your taste in music more than you’d like to admit.

For a lot of us, “Garden State” wasn’t just a movie, but also a musical awakening. And don’t take my word for it: Braff won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Pictures with that album. Yeah, he won a Grammy for a killer playlist.

“Baby Driver” (2017)

Some movies use music. “Baby Driver” is music.

Every scene, every cut, every action beat is synced to the soundtrack in a way that feels almost impossible to pull off. The movie doesn’t just feature songs; it’s choreographed to them.

Car chases, gunfights, even simple movements all fall in line with the rhythm of the music. And the songs themselves? Incredible.

This soundtrack isn’t just great. It’s one of the most technically impressive uses of music in film, ever.

The film’s director, Edgar Wright, is a self-ascribed music aficionado. The man’s knowledge of genres and artists across the musical spectrum is nothing short of mind-boggling.

“Baby Driver” is wildly entertaining and smart. The cuts are chaotic beauty; the characters are unique and memorable; and the story is engrossing. However, you take away the music, and suddenly the movie is just fine. With the music, the movie becomes iconic.

It’s pretty simple: no music, no “Baby Driver”

Few movies, if any, have ever married the soundtrack and movie so brilliantly that one cannot live without the other.

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

If you want a soundtrack that doubles as a history lesson, this is it.

“Forrest Gump” takes us through decades of American life, and the music is our guide. Every song is perfectly placed, instantly recognizable, and tied to a moment in time.

Elvis. Creedence. The Doors. Fleetwood Mac. Yes, this is a collection of great musical artists and great songs, but it’s more than that. It’s a journey.

This soundtrack is a brilliant example of taking popular songs, but also selecting them due to their relevance to the story. When the album was released, it was a double-disc set because it had so much music, and it was all so good.

My older brother and I used to listen to the soundtrack together, and I’m grateful we did because it introduced me to great bands that my young arrogance would have dismissed as old and dated. Thanks to “Forrest Gump,” I became acquainted with Three Dog Night, Duane Eddy and Lynard Skynard. (Yes, I’m embarrassed I didn’t know about Skynard.)

“Top Gun” (1986)

Love the movie or not, you cannot deny that the soundtrack to “Top Gun” is iconic.

“Danger Zone”

“Take My Breath Away”

“Great Balls of Fire”

These aren’t just songs; they’re cultural landmarks.

“Top Gun” didn’t just use music; it created moments that have lived on for nearly 40 years. You hear those opening notes, and you’re immediately back in that world.

That’s what a great soundtrack does. Kenny Loggins understood the assignment with this one and knocked it out of the park. You can tell me you hate the song “Danger Zone,” but I guarantee your toe starts tapping and you envision dogfights 10,000 feet in the air when you hear it.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

The “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack doesn’t just support the movie; it is the movie.

It pulses with energy, style and identity in a way that perfectly matches Miles Morales’ story. Every beat, every track, every moment feels intentional.

It’s cool without trying too hard. Emotional without being heavy-handed. And more than anything, it feels modern in the best way possible.

This one also has a special spot in my heart. When I walked into the theater for a screening of this movie in 2018, I wasn’t sure what to expect but I had a feeling my then 5-year-old son would like it. There were two things I did not know at the beginning of that day: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” would be my new favorite Spider-Man movie, and my son would have a new obsession that took over his life and subsequently all within his circle of influence. And that turned out to be OK.

This soundtrack played constantly in our home, our car and in our heads. Weirdly enough, my wife and I didn’t get sick of it.

The crowning jewel to my love of this soundtrack, however, came when the movie was released on home video. It was near my son’s birthday, and his presents consisted of a brand-new Miles Morales Spider-Man costume and a promise to head to Target in a week — on the day the movie released — to get him his very own copy.

The day came, my son wore his Miles costume, and before walking through the doors of our local Target store, he stopped, looked up at his mom and said: “Can you play my theme music?” Mom played “What’s Up Danger” on her phone as my newly turned 6-year-old son swung into the store and bought his very own copy of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Blu-ray.

This is a prime example of when a movie absolutely nails the soundtrack.

Honorable mentions (because this could easily be a list of 20 favorites)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Goodfellas” (1990)

“Almost Famous” (2000)

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

What did I miss?

Let’s be honest, you’ve been biting your tongue through this whole article because I missed something. Well, I want to know what you’re thinking. What soundtracks are on your list? Let me know in the comments.

Because if there’s one thing we can all agree on: The right song at the right moment can make a movie unforgettable.