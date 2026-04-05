High school students can earn free college credit through new summer STEM program at CEI - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is expanding access to high-quality STEM education with the launch of its inaugural Summer STEM Bridge Program, giving local high school students the chance to earn college credit at no cost while exploring careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Running from June 2 through July 23, on CEI’s Idaho Falls campus, the eight-week, in-person program is open to high school sophomores, juniors and graduating seniors. Participants can earn five to six college credits while experiencing coursework and expectations similar to a real college environment.

Students will take two college-level courses — Fundamentals of Network Security and a college-level math class — taught by CEI faculty and industry experts. They will also build academic and career portfolios and participate in two STEM-focused field experiences at Idaho National Laboratory facilities.

“The BEA Applied STEM Institute at CEI is excited to launch our first STEM-focused Summer Bridge Program and expand opportunities for students to explore STEM pathways,” said Mary Stephenson, associate vice president for K–14 and Rural Initiatives. “Students will engage in rigorous coursework, receive high-quality support, build connections, and gain a real-world perspective on the opportunities available to them in our local workforce.”

A pipeline for Idaho’s growing STEM workforce

The Summer STEM Bridge Program is designed not only to give students early exposure to STEM college experiences but also to connect them with the region’s most in-demand career fields. Eastern Idaho’s advanced energy, cybersecurity, material science and engineering sectors continue to expand, increasing the need for a skilled local workforce. The program’s curriculum, industry-led experiences, and on-site visits to INL facilities directly support that goal.

“Innovative workforce programs like these not only prepare students for real-world jobs, but they accelerate their access to them, strengthening Idaho’s workforce and supporting the region’s critical industries,” said Hope Morrow, manager of workforce and economic programs at Idaho National Laboratory.

The program is offered through the Battelle Energy Alliance Applied STEM Institute at College of Eastern Idaho, opening in Fall 2026. The institute will serve as the region’s hub for hands-on STEM learning, career-connected education and future workforce partnerships

Participation is free for all students, with tuition, fees, books and related costs covered by grants, scholarships and state funding. Students living more than 25 miles from the Idaho Falls campus will also have access to transportation cost assistance.

Space is limited. Students are encouraged to join the interest list now. An information session for students and parents will be hosted at CEI at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

To learn more or sign up, visit: cei.edu/summer-stem-bridge