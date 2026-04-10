'I thought you guys could be cool about this,' man tells police while being arrested - East Idaho News

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KSL) — A Saratoga Springs man accused last month of trying to meet up with a teen girl for sex is now accused of extortion of a teen girl in Summit County.

David Alan Swick, 49, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual extortion of a child, a first-degree felony. Last month, Switch was charged in 4th District Court with attempted forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; enticing a minor, a second-degree felony; and attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony.

According to his latest charges, Swick contacted a 17-year-old girl in 2023 and asked for nude photos. The girl refused. That’s when Swick sent her a picture of herself that she had previously sent on social media and threatened to send it to her contacts if she didn’t send more photos, the charges state.

When the teen did not send more photos, Swick sent the photo to two of her relatives, the charges state.

In charges filed last month, Swick is accused in 2025 of contacting online a person he thought was a 17-year-old girl. The “teen,” however, was actually an undercover police officer, charging documents state.

After sending several sexually explicit messages, Swick arranged to meet the teen for a sexual encounter, the charges state. When he arrived at the designated meeting place, he was taken into custody.

“While being placed in handcuffs he stated, ”C’mon man, I thought you guys could be cool about this and not arrest me,'” according to a police booking affidavit.