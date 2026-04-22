Idaho Falls High sprinter Kenyon Tyler signs to run track with the College of Idaho - East Idaho News

Idaho Falls High sprinter Kenyon Tyler signs to run track with the College of IdahoPublished at | Updated at
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IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls High sprinter Kenyon Tyler signed to run track with the College of Idaho.
Tyler, who also played soccer, is a captain on the Tigers’ team.
He was part of the 4×200 relay team that place seventh at the state championships last season.
“From the moment you stepped onto the track, it was clear that you had a special combination of natural ability, work ethic, and presence that sets you apart,” track coach Kelcee Christensen said in a statement about Tyler.