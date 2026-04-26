It's another record day at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational as records fall and motivation for the postseason soars - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a balancing act for Marsh Valley’s Lydia Townsend.

The senior is a national-level pole vaulter and has her sights set on 14 feet and above.

She also has a long-standing passion for hurdles.

Like most meets, Townsend competed in the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as the pole vault, at this weekend’s always-competitive Tiger-Grizz Invitational.

And like most meets, she won all three events, but it wasn’t easy.

“It’s really hard,” Townsend said trying to focus, train, and then compete in each event at a high level.

Because of her school schedule, she’s able to practice pole vault in the morning and then work on the hurdles during the usual high school practice in the afternoons.

“Honestly, I still haven’t figured it out,” she said Saturday after collecting another first-place medal. “I haven’t been hurdling as much as I need to be … it’s still a balance I’m trying to figure out.”

Townsend set a personal-best of 44.18 in the 300 hurdles and set a meet record of 14.70 in the 100 hurdles.

She also cleared 12-7 in the pole vault to earn double honors as Girls Track Athlete and also Girls Field Athlete of the meet.

“I think I’ll always be trying to figure it out,” she said. “It’s a balance with two completely different events that takes so much time.”

Pole vaulting conditions weren’t ideal on Friday due to weather, but Townsend said she felt good about her effort.

“My last 13-foot attempt was really good,” she said. “It was probably, technically, one of the best jumps I’ve taken all year, maybe even ever. It was really clean.”

Blackfoot sophomore Owen Gregory runs down the stretch won win the 800. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

On the boys side, Blackfoot’s Owen Gregory is just a sophomore, but he also has big ambitions.

Gregory won the 800 5A state title last year as a freshman, clocking 1:55.55 to win the title and finish the high school season unbeaten in the event.

He finished in a personal-best and meet record 1:51.50 on Saturday to win his second Tiger-Grizz 800 title.

“I was very happy,” he said. “Over the past couple of weeks I’ve been feeling really good in all my races. I knew I was due for a huge PR.”

Gregory said he tried a bit of a different strategy in Saturday’s final.

“Usually, I kind of sit back and wait until the end and then kick,” he said. “This race I was thinking I’m just going to take the lead and see what I can do.”

The Mascot Race at Tiger-Grizz was fierce, | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Other highlights from the Tiger-Grizz Invitational:

BOYS

-Highland’s Spencer Van Orden was the 110 hurdles and was named Boys Track Athlete of the Meet. He did not run the 300 hurdles.

-Arguably, the biggest field record was set by Cole Garbett of Soda Springs.

The senior set a personal-best and meet record of 185-4 in the discus, putting him atop the state performance list.

Garbett was named Boys Field Athlete of the Meet.

-Owen Golding of Rigby clocked 10.89 in the 100, finishing as the lone runner to break 11 seconds.

-The 200 had a photo finish as Snake River’s Noah Phillips and Madison’s Lucas Fransen each finished in 22.50. Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was right behind in 22.51.

-Century’s Ethan Hansen set a PR in the 1,600 at 4:19.31, The defending 3,200 state champion in the 3,200, also won that event, clocking 9:30.79.

-Rigby’s Brayden Maughan set a PR in the shot put with a mark of 56-4. The defending 6A discus state champion finished second to Soda Springs’ Garbett with a mark of 171-9.

Girls

-West Jefferson’s Bella Spencer is having another strong season. She held off Millie Drake of Madison to win the 800, and set a PR of 5:15.86 in the 1,600.

Drake got the better of Spencer in the 1,600, with the two finishing 1-2. Ririe senior Lucy Boone was third in the 1,600, but finished in a PR time of 5:16.51.

-Rigby senior Brinley Bybee doubled up to win the triple and long jump competitions.

-Thunder Ridge sophomore Ashlynn Richardson ran 56.61 in the 400 to post the fastest time in the state this season.