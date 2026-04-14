Pocatello’s biggest Earth Day celebration brings free food, plants and fun downtown - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A fair that helps attendees be better stewards of their local environment is returning to Pocatello.

On Saturday, the city of Pocatello will hold its annual Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, which it describes in a news release as “the largest environmental fair in southeastern Idaho.” It’s free for everyone to attend .

“In our busy day-to-day lives, it’s easy to forget just how much we rely on the environment we live in. The Environmental Fair is a chance to slow down, have fun, and reconnect with the place we call home,” Fair Coordinator Brenna Olson said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

The fair is Pocatello’s community celebration of Earth Day, which is officially on April 22. The purpose of it, according to the release, is to “bring the community together to celebrate, learn, and enjoy the outdoors.”

Activities will include a dedicated “Kids Area,” complete with a scavenger hunt, interactive bee hotels, the Idaho Museum of Natural History Mobile Museum and opportunities to learn about water conservation.

“The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair is a perfect family outing — fun, interactive, and full of opportunities to learn about the Portneuf Valley,” Olson said.

Kids have a chance to win prizes in three different contests.

J.R. Simplot’s Don Plant will provide a free tomato or pepper plant to those who attend, while supplies last. Attendees can plant a chia pet and visit booths from 80 different exhibitors “featuring long-time favorites and new community partners.”

“New and familiar organizations come each year, making it a great chance to connect with the local community, learn simple ways to live more sustainably, and even pick up free plants and seeds for your garden. Whether you’re there to learn, relax, or just enjoy a Saturday downtown, there’s something for everyone,” Olson said.

Free food will be served, including fires from Lamb Weston, hot dogs from the city of Pocatello and liquid nitrogen ice cream from the Idaho State University Chemistry Club.

There will also be live entertainment from local bands, such as “Wild Idaho and Druids,” “Heathens” and “Saints.”

Olson said that aside from having fun, fair-goers will walk away better members of their community.

“By celebrating the Portneuf Valley and learning more about its resources, its challenges, and its potential, people leave appreciating how special this land is and feeling inspired to care for it. When you’re learning alongside your neighbors, it creates a shared sense of pride and responsibility,” Olson said.