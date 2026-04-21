Rigby bakery to trade sourdough for food pantry donations - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A local bakery, Basil & Bloom, will be accepting donations for Rigby Middle School’s food pantry on Wednesday. Owners say each family that donates will receive a free loaf of sourdough bread.

The pantry is requesting non-perishable items such as Pop-Tarts, granola bars, crackers, fruit snacks, applesauce and individually wrapped snacks.

The donations can be taken to Basil & Bloom located at 151 West Main Street, Suite B, Rigby, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loaves will be given out while supplies last.

Parker Cook, owner and baker at Basil & Bloom, said this isn’t the first food drive the business has done. The bakery is a regular vendor at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, and last year, when they had a bad weather day, many loaves went unsold.

They considered donating the loaves to a food pantry, but bread is only good for a few days.

“My wife, Camille — who is my business partner — she had the idea to exchange the loaves for the non-perishable items so that they can make better use and better support the families they serve.”

Parker said when they’ve held exchanges in the past, they ran out of bread, and this time they expect a fairly good turnout.