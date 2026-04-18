Spud Kings' DJ McLeish and Anthony Bohn earn conference honors - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Spud Kings forward JD Mcleish was named top defenseman of the year as the National Collegiate Development Conference announced its 2025-26 Season Performance Award winners.

Noah Jimbo of the Worcester Jr. Railers was named top forward and Ethan Ramonetti of the P.A.L. Junior Islanders was named top goaltender.

Macleish totaled 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 53 games to finish second among NCDC defensemen in scoring.

“Our organization can’t be prouder of DJ for this accomplishment,” Spud Kings head coach Anthony Bohn said in a statement. “He has been a staple for our organization for the last three years and has not disappointed during his time in Idaho Falls. He is a leader for us; his on-ice production speaks for itself, and he’s been an active member of the community. He bleeds Spud Kings colors, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for DJ. He’s more than just a high-end player for us; he’s family. He’s an even better person and will be missed as he moves on to college hockey and beyond.”

Notes:

-Kane Kennedy has commitment to Concordia University Wisconsin to play for the Falcons.

-Bohn was named NCDC Mountain Division Coach of the Year.