State champ, Malad's Mikell Keetch signs to play college basketball - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — Mikell Keetch, a member of this season’s 3A girls’ basketball state champion Malad Dragons, has signed a letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College.

Keetch was named a Second-Team All-State performer this year, after helping the Dragons claim the 3A state title. Now she will become a member of the Cougars, who play in the NJCAA Division I.

The Keetch family celebrates Mikell’s college signing. | Courtesy photo

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In addition to her All-State selection this year, Keetch was named to the state All-Tournament team and All-Conference team. Additionally, she was named the state All-Tournament Defensive MVP and All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year last year, as a junior.

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Mikell Keetch records a steal and runout score during Malad state championship game victory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

In her final game as a member of the Dragons, Keetch led Malad to a 68-43 state championship game victory over the Ambrose Archers. She finished with a game-high 14 points, to go with five rebounds, four assist and three steals.