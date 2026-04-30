 State champ, Malad's Mikell Keetch signs to play college basketball - East Idaho News
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college signing

State champ, Malad’s Mikell Keetch signs to play college basketball

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad Mikell Keetch signs to play basketball at Western Nebraska
Malad High School senior Mikell Keetch signs her letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb. Keetch helped the Dragons win the 3A state championship this season. | Courtesy photo
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MALAD CITY — Mikell Keetch, a member of this season’s 3A girls’ basketball state champion Malad Dragons, has signed a letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Western Nebraska Community College.

Keetch was named a Second-Team All-State performer this year, after helping the Dragons claim the 3A state title. Now she will become a member of the Cougars, who play in the NJCAA Division I.

Malad Mikell Keetch signs to play basketball at Western Nebraska
The Keetch family celebrates Mikell’s college signing. | Courtesy photo

RELATED | Sweet vindication: ‘Juggernaut’ Dragons finish championship season with more domination

In addition to her All-State selection this year, Keetch was named to the state All-Tournament team and All-Conference team. Additionally, she was named the state All-Tournament Defensive MVP and All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year last year, as a junior.

RELATED | The Malad Dragons earned everything they got this season

Malad Mikell Keetch
Mikell Keetch records a steal and runout score during Malad state championship game victory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

In her final game as a member of the Dragons, Keetch led Malad to a 68-43 state championship game victory over the Ambrose Archers. She finished with a game-high 14 points, to go with five rebounds, four assist and three steals.

Malad junior Mikell Keetch breaks away from Parma senior Maria Gentry as she drives the ball to the net Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, during the 3A State Championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Parma defeated Malad 58-55 to claim the state title. | Photo courtesy Pat Sutphin
Mikell Keetch records a steal and score during Malad’s 2025 championship game loss to Parma. | Photo courtesy Pat Sutphin

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