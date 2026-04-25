Staying a Bronco: Boise State’s Casey selected in NFL Draft by playoff contender - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise State football program has sent another player to the pros via the NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos selected offensive tackle Kage Casey in the 4th round, 111th overall, on Saturday morning. His selection marks the second straight year that a Boise State player has been selected in the draft, and the 16th time in the past 17 years.

Casey was a three-year starter with the Broncos, having made the left tackle position his own in 2023 during his redshirt freshman season.

Since that season, Casey has started 41 games for the Broncos and led the team in snaps in each of the past two seasons.

Casey’s 4th-round selection comes as no surprise, with most predraft analyses predicting the 311-pound offensive tackle to be an early Saturday pick. Casey was the only Boise State player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year, where he received a prospect grade ranking 12th among 56 offensive linemen.

He ran a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, including a 1.85-second 10-yard split at the combine. He also recorded an 8.01-seconds in the 3-cone drill. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said Casey’s NFL comparison is Sam Cosmi, a right guard for the Washington Commanders who was selected in the second round out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job,” Zierlein writes. “Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge. … Casey has the upside to start in the league and could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility.”

Casey joins a Denver team that made it to the AFC Championship Game this past season, and perhaps only lost to the New England Patriots because of an injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix.

All five of Denver’s starting offensive lineman from last season are returning, meaning Casey will have to fight for reps during his rookie season. Casey met with the Broncos following Boise State’s pro day in late March.