Thunder Ridge's Bateman earns conference Player of the Year, Highland earns multiple individual honors - East Idaho News

Thunder Ridge’s Bateman earns conference Player of the Year, Highland earns multiple individual honorsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Cam Bateman of Thunder Ridge was named 6A District 4-5-6 Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Titans.
Highland, which won the district tournament and advanced to the third-place game at the 6A state tournament, also collected conference accolades after finishing 20-6.
Matt Stucki was selected Coach of the Year and Kasey Carter was named Sixth Man of the Year, while Cedric Mitchell was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
Note: Selections were made by conference coaches.
Player of the Year: Camden Bateman, Thunder Ridge
Sixth Man of the Year: Kasey Carter, Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Cedric Mitchell, Highland
Coach of the Year: Matt Stucki, Highland
FIRST TEAM
Weston Walker, Rigby
Marshall Glenn, Highland
Colton Stucki, Highland
Deegan Branson, Thunder Ridge
Hayden Kunz, Madison
SECOND TEAM
Christian Waitley, Canyon Ridge
McKay Scoresby, Thunder Ridge
Seth Bradley, Rigby
Brady Harrison, Canyon Ridge
Rhett Hammond, Madison
HONORABLE MENTION
Conner Cartwright, Canyon Ridge
Tracen Tripple, Highland
Micah Thompson, Madison
Kenyan Wright, Thunder Ridge
Kasey Carter, Highland