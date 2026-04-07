Thunder Ridge's Bateman earns conference Player of the Year, Highland earns multiple individual honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Cam Bateman of Thunder Ridge was named 6A District 4-5-6 Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Titans.

Highland, which won the district tournament and advanced to the third-place game at the 6A state tournament, also collected conference accolades after finishing 20-6.

Matt Stucki was selected Coach of the Year and Kasey Carter was named Sixth Man of the Year, while Cedric Mitchell was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.

Note: Selections were made by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Camden Bateman, Thunder Ridge

Sixth Man of the Year: Kasey Carter, Highland

Defensive Player of the Year: Cedric Mitchell, Highland

Coach of the Year: Matt Stucki, Highland

FIRST TEAM

Weston Walker, Rigby

Marshall Glenn, Highland

Colton Stucki, Highland

Deegan Branson, Thunder Ridge

Hayden Kunz, Madison

SECOND TEAM

Christian Waitley, Canyon Ridge

McKay Scoresby, Thunder Ridge

Seth Bradley, Rigby

Brady Harrison, Canyon Ridge

Rhett Hammond, Madison

HONORABLE MENTION

Conner Cartwright, Canyon Ridge

Tracen Tripple, Highland

Micah Thompson, Madison

Kenyan Wright, Thunder Ridge

Kasey Carter, Highland