Utah man arrested, accused of killing his mother and another man - East Idaho News

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL) — A Utah man was arrested Saturday and accused of killing his mother and another man who have been missing since March 20.

Matthew Jacob Leonard, 28, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. He was arrested in a traffic stop with the assistance of a SWAT team.

Leonard’s mother, Sarah Johnson, and John Hendricks were both last seen at Sarah Johnson’s Springville house on March 20, according to police.

Johnson was reported missing on March 26, and Springville police contacted her son, Matthew Leonard, who filled out a missing person packet while officers were investigating the missing persons case.

“Matthew stated it was normal for her to disappear and attempted to call (his mother) with officers,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Police received information from Sarah Johnson’s father on April 6, who said his granddaughter had heard from a friend of Sarah Johnson who indicated that her friend had been shot and killed, the affidavit states.

“Springville police officers and detectives located and interviewed potential witnesses and learned that Sarah Johnson and John Handricks were last seen with Sarah’s son, Matthew, at the residence in Springville on March 20,” police said in a statement. And one witness outside the residence reported hearing gunshots from inside.

Police obtained a warrant to search the residence Saturday.

After arresting Leonard, police searched the home and located evidence of blood spatter on a wall of Sarah Johnson’s bedroom and a drop of blood that tested positive for human blood, the affidavit says. After removing flooring, detectives also found “a large pool of blood” and “evidence of attempts to clean up blood.”

Detectives also reported finding bullet holes in the bedroom and .22 caliber shell casings.

“As of today’s date, detectives have not yet located the bodies of the missing female and male. But due to the large amounts of blood, detectives find it probable that the missing female and male are deceased. Detectives find it probable that Matthew disposed of the bodies and obvious attempts to clean up or conceal the scene of the crime,” the affidavit alleges.

Police said Sarah Johnson’s cellphone and Handricks’ cellphone were both shut off within two minutes of each other on the morning of March 20 and haven’t been turned on since.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Sarah Johnson and John Handricks during this extremely difficult time,” Springville police said. “We are committed to pursuing justice and finding answers in the case.”