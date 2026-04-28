Utah State will retire Bobby Wagner’s jersey. Here’s what we know - East Idaho News

LOGAN (KSL.com) — There may never been another football player like Bobby Wagner, and Utah State will make the former Aggie star one-of-one in at least one regard soon.

The Aggies announced Monday that the 14-year NFL linebacker and member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team from 2010-20 will have his number retired during a halftime ceremony in either the 2026 or 2027 season. The specific date of the game will be determined based on Wagner’s availability.

Wagner will be just the third player in program history to have his number retired, and the first since Merlin Olsen’s No. 71 and Elmer “Bear” Ward’s No. 35 were inducted into the special honor.

“Bobby exemplifies what it means to be an Aggie, and this honor is long overdue,” Utah State athletic director Cameron Walker said in a statement. “We are excited to recognize his achievements in a Utah State uniform and all he has accomplished in the NFL and in his community.

“Retiring his number and displaying it on the side of our press box for current and future Aggies to see is a well-deserved honor to celebrate an amazing football career and a remarkable person.”

Bobby Wagner an Aggie all-time great

Wagner earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors three times and led the Aggies in tackles for three seasons, starting 46 of his 48 career games and totaling 446 tackles — which is still tied for the most in school history. He also had 29.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble to go with 23 double-digit tackle performances in his career.

“I’m truly honored to have my number retired,” Wagner said in a statement. “This is something I could have never imagined. Utah State took a chance on me. They were my only offer and the only school that truly believed in me. They gave me more than just an opportunity to play football. They helped me build a career and provided stability during a difficult time in my life. The coaches, professors, staff, and students all played a role in shaping who I am today. I’ll forever be grateful. Go Aggies!”

His 2,000 career tackles ranks third in NFL history, and he’s just 60 tackles shy of the most tackles in NFL history. He’s currently a free agent after playing the past two seasons on one-year contracts with the Washington Commanders.

Even at 35 years old, Wagner is still going strong. He graded out at 990.3 last season by Pro Football Focus, which cited him for just eight missed tackles on the season. The 6-foot, 242-pound linebacker made 162 tackles including 79 solo stops and 4.5 sacks last year with the Commanders, to go along with two interceptions and four passes defended while playing for his third NFL team.

Wagner was named the Art Rooney Award winner in 2023, recognizing a player for outstanding sportsmanship, and earned Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honors in 2025, honoring a players’ commitment to philanthropy and community impact. He’s also a minority owner in the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

The Aggies inducted Wagner into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2021.