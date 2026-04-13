Utes receiver Creed Whittemore poised for breakout season after standout spring - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Creed Whittemore was largely forgotten for much of last season.

The Mississippi State wide receiver transfer came to Utah with the hope of being one of several players to help improve the program’s traditionally anemic receiving attack. He still had much to learn as an underclassman, but in a wide receiver room devoid of a true WR1 going into the season, Whittemore felt like he could at least be a contributor.

But for much of the year, Whittemore was buried on the roster — even as Utah needed more talent to emerge from the room. Former Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, though, felt Whittemore wasn’t ready after what he described as early ball security issues.

Whittemore registered his first reception in Game 8 against Colorado — he finished with two catches for 10 yards — before scoring his first and only Utah touchdown a week later on an 11-yard catch against Cincinnati.

He closed out the season with 51 yards on six catches in the team’s final home game against Kansas State and then 20 yards on three catches a week later in the final game of the regular season against Kansas.

But Whittemore was just seemingly scratching the surface of his potential for Utah.

Now entering his second spring camp with Utah, Whittemore looks like a proven commodity who could be a game-changer for the Utes in Kevin McGiven’s offense. Already, Whittemore has been one of the most consistent receivers in practice and is a noticeable weapon for McGiven to utilize in what is expected to be a heavier dose of the passing game this season.

A year after arriving in Utah, Whittemore said he feels more comfortable and confident, largely after seeing the success he had on the field when given the opportunity last season and then carrying that forward.

“Yeah, it was definitely just a confidence booster more than anything,” Whittemore said of his late-season success. “Just anytime you’re able to get out there on the field and make some plays, it just adds to the ability that you have in your game. So I was thankful for that and thankful for that opportunity last year.”

More important for Whittemore, though, has been his acclimation to the state — and feeling comfortable in his new home away from home.

“I’m just more comfortable out here,” Whittemore said. “I’m a kid from Florida, so this isn’t really my part of the country. But the second year is always easier, so I’m just more comfortable, whether that’s just going out to eat at night or here at the facility. So I think it’s a number of things, but the Lord’s definitely blessed me this spring to be able to make some plays.”

And plays he’s made.

Whittemore continues to be a favorite target for both quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, where he’s making the most of the opportunities when he’s out there on the practice field. During every practice session media has been invited to attend in spring, Whittemore has impressed in the receiving game as a major contributor to the offense.

Part of that success, he said, is being reunited with wide receiver Chad Bumphis, who previously coached at Mississippi State after a first stint at Utah and was with Whittemore in his lone season before his transfer.

Bumphis is considered a strong developer of talent, including Whittemore in spring, and is credited for helping turn former Utah receiver Devaughn Vele into an NFL player during his first coaching experience at Utah.

“I was with him Mississippi State. Obviously, that’s definitely my guy,” Whittemore said. “He’s awesome. He’s a true players coach. He’s going to be hard on you, but he’s also going to love you up, so he’s a really good coach. He was a really good player at Mississippi State. I’m really happy he’s back.”

Whittemore even advocated early to Morgan Scalley to bring Bumphis back to Utah when the position became available in the offseason.

“I just missed playing for him, so I told coach Scalley, I was like, I don’t know who you’re looking at right now, but coach Bump’s a great coach,” Whittemore said. “I know he’d been here, so I’m just excited he’s back. He’s a heck of a coach, and we’re obviously getting better; it’s showing on the field.”

With a familiar coach helping his progress, Whittemore is improving and could be a reliable option in fall, but he knows nothing will be given to him. It’s why he’s looking to be consistent in whatever is asked of him.

“Whatever I’m given, I think I just need to be consistent in my role on the team, whether that’s big or small,” he said. “So I don’t think it’s something specific, but whatever I’m given I’m going to do the most to make it my best.”

And so far it’s gotten the attention of his team, including Scalley, who highlighted the receiver last week after a good couple weeks of practice.

“Love the progress. Creed’s a guy I’ve got to shout out because that’s a guy that has made a ton of progress,” Scalley said. “He’s leading by example. Really proud of that kid.”

But the job isn’t finished yet.

With spring camp wrapping up this week, it’s about finishing strong and then building upon the successes in the offseason to hit the ground running when fall camp begins in August — a task Whittemore is embracing ahead of what could be a breakout season.