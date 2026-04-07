WATCH LIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul to appear in court for protective order hearing - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah-based reality star and social media influencer, Taylor Frankie Paul, is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Dakota Mortensen, Paul’s ex-boyfriend, currently has a temporary protective order against Paul, where she cannot have contact with him and must not “abuse or threaten to abuse” him. He has been granted temporary custody of their shared child.

Paul is not being allowed any parent time or visitation until the protective order hearing on Tuesday. The hearing could determine whether the court grants a final protective order. Mortensen has filed for a cohabitant protective order, which means the court must find that he has a reasonable fear of future harm, abuse, or domestic violence at the hands of Paul.

Both Paul and Mortenson are expected to appear in court virtually at 11:30 a.m.

Background

Paul and Mortensen are known for their roles on reality TV series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and season four of that series was released in March. Additionally, Paul was set to be this year’s Bachelorette, appearing on Season 22 of the reality show.

However, ABC pulled the newest season, after a 2023 video capturing its star, Paul, committing domestic violence resurfaced. For that incident, Paul was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

Taylor Frankie Paul facing third domestic violence investigation

Now, both the Draper Police Department and the West Jordan Police Department are investigating two additional domestic violence incidents involving the couple— one from 2024 and another from February 2026.

At this time, no charges have been filed against either individual, and officials have not disclosed any additional information into the incidents.