Yellowstone openings delayed by major spring snowstorm - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone entrances and roads scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17 will instead open at noon due to a significant winter storm with heavy snow, low temperatures and strong winds.

The park received up to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow in certain areas, and more snow is forecast tonight with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, creating hazardous driving conditions to include deep, wet snow, ice, and poor visibility.

Additionally, NorthWestern Energy crews are currently working to restore full power to Canyon Village and Old Faithful due to weather-related outages.

Park crews will continue plowing roads through tonight and will assess conditions in the morning.

This delay does not affect the road from the North Entrance in Gardiner to the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City, Montana, which remains open. Expect winter driving conditions.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans.

Road sections expected to open at noon April 17:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

West Entrance to Canyon

Mammoth to Norris