You have to see this! Dramatic video shows deer collide with car on Utah road - East Idaho News

OH DEER! — Wild footage of the moment a deer collided with a car, sending the animal flying through the air, has gone viral.

ABC4 Utah reported the crash happened in Provo, Utah. They shared the video of the incident on their Facebook page on April 16, 2026.

Kadence Terry, the driver of the vehicle, told the news outlet the deer came out of nowhere. Video shows a deer quickly running out into the middle of the road before crashing into Terry’s vehicle, which was headed south.

Ashlyn Archibald, a student at Brigham Young University, was walking on the sidewalk near the area at the same time the crash happened.

“I had just been on a long walk Sunday night. It was super peaceful, so when I saw deer across the street from me, it was just the cherry on top. It was so great,” Archibald told ABC4 Utah. “I got out my phone to start taking a video. They were so close, and that’s when I saw the car approaching.”

The deer smashed into Terry’s windshield and flew through the air before falling to the ground.

“I could barely see at all,” Terry mentioned when the deer hit her windshield.

Terry was reportedly shaken up and had minor injuries. She got glass in her eye and suffered nerve damage in her right arm. Her car was also totaled in the accident.