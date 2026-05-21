All-Conference: After a record season, Salmon honored with postseason accolades - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – After an historic season, the Salmon baseball team swept Nuclear Conference honors, with Cody Cox earning Player of the Year and Mike Lane selected as Coach of the Year. Four other players were selected to the All-Conference first team.

Salmon won its first district title and then earned its first regional title. The team won its first state trophy, placing fourth in the 3A tournament.

Cox hit .494, scored 43 runs, had 40 RBIs, and stole 34 bases.

On the mound, he finished 6-2 with a 2.45 earned run average and struck out 63 batters in 48.2 innings.

3A All-Nuclear Conference Baseball Teams

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Cody Cox, Salmon

Coach of the Year: Mike Lane, Salmon

FIRST TEAM

1st Base: Jack Rowbury, North Fremont

2nd Base: Clayton Allen, Salmon

3rd Base: Brycen Andersen, Firth

Shortstop: Carter Ivie, Challis-Mackay

Outfield: Grant Vasquez, Firth

Outfield: Broc Matthews, Salmon

Outfield: Thomas Baumer, Salmon

Catcher: Eli Pakuer, Salmon

Pitcher: Benny Torres, North Fremont

Utility: Reuger Lenz, North Fremont

SECOND TEAM

1st Base: Reuel McCallum, Salmon

2nd Base: Teagan Gray, Firth

3rd Base: Dane Piippo, Salmon

Shortshop: Wyatt Pilkerton, Salmon

Outfield: Colt Smith, West Jefferson

Outfield: Kesl Severe, Salmon

Pitcher: Quinton Hall, Firth

Pitcher: Boedi Miskin, West Jefferson

Catcher: Roy Jones, Challis-Mackay

THIRD TEAM

1st Base: Cooper Park, Firth

2nd Base: Jacob Gardner, West Jefferson

3rd Base: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont

Shortstop: Shad Williams, West Jefferson

Outfield: Gunner Shodin, Challis-Mackay

Pitcher: Collin Patterson, North Fremont

Pitcher: Isaac Andersen, Challis-Mackay

Pitcher: Beau Ringel, Firth

Catcher: Tiago Luna, Firth

All-Conference Honorable Mention

1st Base: Brazen Jacobs, West Jefferson

2nd Base: Kole Marsden, North Fremont

3rd Base: Jud Torgerson, West Jefferson

Shortstop: Quinton Hall, Firth

Outfield: Bruer Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Outfield: Kamdon Bott, Firth

Outfield: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont

Outfield: Britton Gamett, Challis-Mackay

Catcher: Carter Stegelmeier, North Fremont