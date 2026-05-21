All-Conference: After a record season, Salmon honored with postseason accolades - East Idaho News

All-Conference: After a record season, Salmon honored with postseason accoladesPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – After an historic season, the Salmon baseball team swept Nuclear Conference honors, with Cody Cox earning Player of the Year and Mike Lane selected as Coach of the Year. Four other players were selected to the All-Conference first team.
Salmon won its first district title and then earned its first regional title. The team won its first state trophy, placing fourth in the 3A tournament.
Cox hit .494, scored 43 runs, had 40 RBIs, and stole 34 bases.
On the mound, he finished 6-2 with a 2.45 earned run average and struck out 63 batters in 48.2 innings.
3A All-Nuclear Conference Baseball Teams
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Player of the Year: Cody Cox, Salmon
Coach of the Year: Mike Lane, Salmon
FIRST TEAM
1st Base: Jack Rowbury, North Fremont
2nd Base: Clayton Allen, Salmon
3rd Base: Brycen Andersen, Firth
Shortstop: Carter Ivie, Challis-Mackay
Outfield: Grant Vasquez, Firth
Outfield: Broc Matthews, Salmon
Outfield: Thomas Baumer, Salmon
Catcher: Eli Pakuer, Salmon
Pitcher: Benny Torres, North Fremont
Utility: Reuger Lenz, North Fremont
SECOND TEAM
1st Base: Reuel McCallum, Salmon
2nd Base: Teagan Gray, Firth
3rd Base: Dane Piippo, Salmon
Shortshop: Wyatt Pilkerton, Salmon
Outfield: Colt Smith, West Jefferson
Outfield: Kesl Severe, Salmon
Pitcher: Quinton Hall, Firth
Pitcher: Boedi Miskin, West Jefferson
Catcher: Roy Jones, Challis-Mackay
THIRD TEAM
1st Base: Cooper Park, Firth
2nd Base: Jacob Gardner, West Jefferson
3rd Base: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont
Shortstop: Shad Williams, West Jefferson
Outfield: Gunner Shodin, Challis-Mackay
Pitcher: Collin Patterson, North Fremont
Pitcher: Isaac Andersen, Challis-Mackay
Pitcher: Beau Ringel, Firth
Catcher: Tiago Luna, Firth
All-Conference Honorable Mention
1st Base: Brazen Jacobs, West Jefferson
2nd Base: Kole Marsden, North Fremont
3rd Base: Jud Torgerson, West Jefferson
Shortstop: Quinton Hall, Firth
Outfield: Bruer Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Outfield: Kamdon Bott, Firth
Outfield: Dodge Wynn, North Fremont
Outfield: Britton Gamett, Challis-Mackay
Catcher: Carter Stegelmeier, North Fremont