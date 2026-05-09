Around the Horn: Bonneville, Malad, Salmon in prime position following first day of state super-regional - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Bonneville Bees, Malad Dragons and Salmon Savages all enter Saturday needing just one win to punch their ticket for next week’s state tournament.

The Highland Rams, who are hosting the 6A East Region bracket, came just one out from putting themselves in the same spot, but enter play Saturday in the position as numerous other local teams: needing multiple wins in a single afternoon to secure a spot. The South Fremont Cougars, like Highland, are the lower-ranked and visiting team despite being the host school, and fell Friday to the visiting home team, Cole Valley Christian.

Here is what happened Friday on diamonds across Idaho:

Thunder Ridge @ Rigby, at Owyhee

After knocking off the conference-champion Trojans in the district tournament, the Titans made it three wins in a row against Rigby with a 3-2 victory in game one of the 6A West Regional at Owyhee High School.

Thunder Ridge’s Kutter Lish outdueled Rigby’s Kooper Steffler, holding the Trojans to two runs on five hits in a complete-game win. Offensively, Ryan Harris did the damage for the Titans, picking up two singles and two RBIs.

After advancing into game two, Thunder Ridge fell to the host Owyhee Storm and will face Rigby again Saturday morning, with the winner taking on the challenge of beating the Storm twice.

North Fremont @ Firth, at Melba

The Huskies topped conference foe Firth in the opening round of the 3A West Regional tournament at Melba High School, winning 5-4 behind senior captain Benny Torres.

Torres got the start for North Fremont and went all seven, holding the Cougars to seven hits and four runs. He also scored a pair of runs himself, while Dodge Wynn was the team’s most productive bat, driving in two runs.

Brycen Andersen homered and drove in four runs for Firth.

North Fremont returned to the field for game two, falling to host Melba. The Huskies and Cougars will do battle once again Saturday morning in an elimination game for the right to face Melba.

Idaho Falls @ Hillcrest, at Sandpoint

The Hillcrest Knights drove eight hours north to face crosstown rival Idaho Falls, and beat their conference foe for the third time this season.

Hillcrest, led by Eli Bojorquez and Thomas Smith run-ruled the Tigers 15-5 in six innings. Bojorquez tallied three hits and five RBIs, while Smith homered and drove in four.

Makai Ferguson led the Idaho Falls offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, a walk and three runs scored.

The Knights then fell to host Sandpoint, setting the stage for another Idaho Falls-Hillcrest showdown. The winner will get go against the Bulldogs for the 5A North Regional crown.

Preston @ Burley, at Bonneville

Preston fell to Burley in the opener of the 5A East Regional tournament despite a strong start from senior Levi Despain.

Despain worked all six innings, holding the Bobcats to four hits and four runs, two earned, while striking out six. Ezra Benevidez was his biggest supporter, driving in two runs.

Preston will get another crack at Burley Saturday for the right to face host and reigning state champ Bonneville Saturday afternoon.

Burley @ Bonneville, at Bonneville

The Bees put themselves in the best possible position, needing just one pitcher and six innings to stop Burley by run-rule, 14-3.

Brock Bowman went all six for host Bonneville, allowing five hits and three runs, two earned, while striking out 10. He did not need to return to the mound in the seventh, after his offense scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning, ending the game on a Gavin Webb three-run walk-off home run.

Webb drove in four on the day to lead the Bees.

The rest of Bonneville’s arms will be rested and ready Saturday, when they will have two chances to win one game, against the Preston-Burley victor, for a second-straight regional championship and another state tournament bid.

Highland @ Centennial, at Highland

Highland senior Marshall Glenn connects on a home run during the Rams’ victory over Centennial Friday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The visiting team despite being the hosting district champs, Highland got things started quickly Friday against Centennial, scoring seven times in the top of the first.

Behind a solid start from senior Nash Randall, the Rams coasted to a 20-5 win to start the 6A East Regional tournament.

Highland @ Middleton, at Highland

After a tournament-opening win, the Rams took a 5-3 lead into the seventh against Middleton, but saw the Vikings score three times in the final frame for a walk-off win.

READ HERE | Highland comes one out shy of sweeping in 6A regional play; Glenn shines in both games, homering and driving in 8

Nampa Christian @ Malad, at Malad

The reigning 3A state champion Malad Dragons came out swinging Friday, beating the Trojans 6-2 behind the pitching duo of Dawsyn Peterson and Hudson Daniels.

Peterson went the first 5-2/3 before hitting the pitch limit, surrendering just four hits and two runs while striking out 11. Daniels cleaned things up, holding Nampa Christian hitless over the final 1-1/3.

Lead-off man Easton Green went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to trigger the Dragon offense.

Malad will need just one win Saturday to advance and look to defend its title.

Filer @ Marsh Valley, at Marsh Valley

Junior Brett Paxton took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, while also providing Filer with the only offense in what was a 1-0 game with a fourth-inning homer off Marsh Valley starter Tate Whitworth.

Eventually, the Eagles put together some offense, scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. But the Wildcats pushed three more runs across against Whitworth in the top of the sixth to claim a 4-2 win and put Marsh Valley in a tough situation, needing to win both games Saturday to clinch the 4A Regional No. 2 and a state tournament spot.

The same two teams will play again Saturday. If Marsh Valley wins game two of the best-of-three series, scheduled for noon, it will trigger a winner-take-all game three, set for 2:30 p.m.

Skyline @ Bishop Kelly, at Twin Falls

The Grizzlies dropped the 5A South Region opener 9-7 against Bishop Kelly.

Junior Truman Sermon was the offensive anchor for Skyline, going 4-for-4 with a pair of triples, one run scored and two RBIs. Hayden Nahay added a two-run homer.

Skyline will face host Twin Falls Saturday, after Bishop Kelly finished Friday with two wins.

South Fremont @ Cole Valley Christian, at South Fremont

The Cougars dropped game one of the 4A Regional qualifier No. 3 best-of-three series against Cole Valley Christian, suffering from defensive miscues.

South Fremont was tagged with four errors, resulting in four unearned runs, in a 7-4 loss.

Cy Hill did his best to pitch around the errors, but was issued the loss after allowing seven hits in a 6-inning complete game.

South Fremont will have to win both games against Cole Valley Christian Saturday to win the regional qualifier.

Blackfoot @ Lewiston, at Skyview

The Broncos rode a solid start from Griffin Ross to a 5-2 victory over Lewiston in the opening round of the 5A West Regional bracket.

Ross went the distance, holding the Bengals to six hits and two runs. The offense came almost entirely from Mason Layton, who drove in three runs on two hits.

Blackfoot @ Skyview, at Skyview

Blackfoot could not back up that win and put themselves on the brink of qualification, though, unable to get anything going against Skyview and starter Elijah Strong.

Ross, back in center field after tossing a complete game win, drove in both Bronco runs in a 12-2 mercy-rule loss.

Blackfoot set itself up for the upset victory, heading into the bottom of the sixth tied 2-2. But the Hawks scored 10 times to end the game.

Blackfoot, like several other local teams, will need three wins Saturday to advance.

Wendell @ Salmon, at Salmon

The Savages continued to do what they have done most of the season, using nearly untouchable pitching and an unstoppable offense to pound its opponents into an early submission.

Behind a trio of hurlers, who combined to allow just two hits while striking out eight in five scoreless innings, Salmon earned a run-rule victory over Wendell, 11-0.

Eli Pakuer and Clayton Allen drove in two runs apiece to lead the offensive attack.

Salmon will have two cracks at winning one game Saturday to earn a spot in the state tournament.