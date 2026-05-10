Around the Horn: Preston, Marsh Valley are in as final state tournament berths set - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Preston defeated Marsh Valley in the South East Idaho Conference tournament final on Saturday, but both teams will advance to next week’s 4A state tournament.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s softball postseason results.

Preston 12, Marsh Valley 1

Preston was the No. 1 seed, but No. 5 Marsh Valley worked its way back through the bracket to earn the berth in the final and a berth in the state tournament.

Preston (22-2) led 7-0 after two innings and Ellie Keller was sharp in the circle, striking out seven and giving up just one run in five innings.

Brielle Biggs and Tess Jones each hit two doubles. Biggs finished with a team-high three RBIs.

Maddy Bartschi and Madison Foster each had two hits for Marsh Valley (8-18-1).

Gooding 16, South Fremont 0

Gooding (19-7) jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and finished with 17 hits in five innings in a 4A state play-in game.

Charly Stoddard finished 2 for 2 for the Cougars (12-14).

Wendell 16, Ririe 0

The Trojans (21-6) started fast and pitcher Breanna Comstock did the rest, striking out 11 in a four-inning no-hitter in a 3A state play-in game.

Comstock also hit a homer and finished with four RBIs.

Ririe finishes its season 7-19.