Childhood stardom and life after the spotlight with Johnny Whitaker - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Johnny Whitaker was 6 years old when he landed the part of Jody Davis in “Family Affair,” a sitcom that ran on CBS from 1966 to 1971. It told the story of a wealthy Manhattan bachelor, played by Brian Keith, who suddenly becomes the guardian of his late brother’s three orphaned children.

Whitaker, who has ties to east Idaho, was one of the three children in the cast. From there, he went on to star in a string of Disney films and other productions.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Whitaker about his life and career.

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The conversation begins by talking about the late Sid Krofft, television producer and puppeteer behind a number of children’s classics, like “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” and “Land of the Lost.” Krofft died last month at age 96.

Whitaker worked with Krofft on “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” and offers some words on his passing.

Then Whitaker discusses his ties to east Idaho through his mother — who grew up in Clifton, a small community near Preston — and his unexpected jump into show business at age 3½.

Whitaker shares his memories of Brian Keith and the beginnings of “Family Affair.” He also discusses his first movie role, a Disney film called “The Biscuit Eater,” and how that part came about.

After starring in multiple Disney films, Whitaker appeared opposite a young Jodie Foster in MGM’s “Tom Sawyer.”

Whitaker recalls performing in Rexburg at the tail end of his childhood acting career, his experience attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his eventual excommunication from the church.

Today, Whitaker has rejoined the faith and is working on several projects, including a short film project called “Skye Bleu.” Learn more about it here. You can also stay informed about everything in Whitaker’s life by visiting his website or joining his Facebook group.

If you’re a fan of Whitaker’s work or enjoy classic films or TV shows, this is an episode you don’t want to miss!

Watch previous episodes of “It’s Worth Mentioning” here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.