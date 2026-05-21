Chukars fall in first 2 games of season, both high-scoring affairs - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Coming off a season in which they fell in the Pioneer Baseball League championship series, the Idaho Falls Chukars have opened their 2026 season with back-to-back high-scoring home losses.

The Chukars (0-2), led by first-year manager Les Lancaster, dropped their season opener, 11-8, to the Billings Mustangs (2-0) on Tuesday. Idaho Falls followed that up with a 17-10 loss to the same Mustangs squad Wednesday night.

A roster primarily made up of new names scored 18 runs, paced by North Dakota State University product Sam Canton. Canton homered twice, scored four runs and drove in six in the Chukars’ first two games of the season. Veteran Tyler Wyatt added three hits and two RBIs in the two losses.

While the pitching staff has, altogether, gotten off to a slow start, lefty relievers Miguel Gonzalez and Brandon Ross have been sharp in their first outings with the club.

Gonzalez tossed a scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one in Tuesday’s loss. Ross went 1-2/3 innings in the same game, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

The Chukars will host a series finale with the Mustangs Thursday night before traveling to Great Falls, Mont., to open a three-game weekend set with the Voyagers (0-2), who have opened their season with consecutive losses against the Glacier Range Riders.

Pioneer Baseball League first-half standings

T1. Billings Mustangs (2-0)

T1. Glacier Range Riders (2-0)

T1. Modesto Roadsters (2-0)

T3. Boise Hawks (1-)

T3. Long Beach Coast (1-1)

T3. Missoula PaddleHeads (1-1)

T3. Oakland Ballers (1-1)

T3. Ogden Raptors (1-1)

T3. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (1-1)

T9. Great Falls Voyagers (0-2)

T9. Idaho Falls Chukars (0-2)

T9. RedPocket Mobiles (0-2)