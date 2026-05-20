Commissioner chairman defeats primary challenger while newcomer wins open seat - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The chairman of the County Commission has won his primary race, and a newcomer will be joining him.

Chairman Jeff Hough of the Bannock County Commission has won re-election against primary challenger, Chris Schnitzler.

“Thank you so much for your support, and it tells me that we’re moving Bannock County in the right direction,” said Hough, who represents District 2.

Meanwhile, Craig Yadon won his election to become the commissioner representing District 1. (Incumbent Commissioner Ernie Moser did not run for re-election.)

District 1 encompasses south Bannock County, including west Pocatello up to the railroad tracks. District 2 encompasses the north, including most of Chubbuck and a portion of Pocatello, bordered to the south by the interstate.

By the end of the night, Hough secured 57% of the vote, compared to Schnitzler’s 43%. In total, Hough received 4,523 votes, while Schnitzler received 3,369.

“I appreciate everyone that got out and voted today. It’s part of our duty, I think, and whether or not they were in support of me, I’m happy they came out and voted. To the people that did vote for me, I deeply appreciate the support and the trust that was placed in me for that,” Schnitzler said.

Out of the three candidates for District 1, Yadon earned 43% of the vote, to Damron’s and Jolley’s respective 32% and 26%.

Yadon secured a total of 3,391 votes, while Damron received 2,492 and Jolley received 2,027.

“People see that I’m a guy that serves their needs … so I think some of that just coming through, showing that I’m really about the community and want to help,” Yadon said.

The general election is in November, and no Democrats registered to run for either commissioner seat.