District 30 incumbents secure Republican nomination in May primary - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — District 30’s current senator and representative have retained their positions after voters re-elected them Tuesday night.

Idaho Sen. Julie VanOrden received 4,361 votes (59.44%) while her challenger, Ethan Neff, received 2,976 votes (40.56%).

VanOrden told EastIdahoNews.com she’s appreciative of voters’ confidence in sending her back to Boise to represent them in the coming years.

“I think working on some rural health care issues is going to be a lot of my focus at this point,” VanOrden said.

Her other goals will focus on helping residents afford more and ensuring that taxes and housing are less of a strain on them.

“We have a lot of people, a lot of young families that are having struggles doing that at this point,” VanOrden said.

Neff said that while this is his first time running, it has been a good learning lesson, and that he did get a lot of votes from constituents.

“I thought it worked out pretty well,” Neff said.

VanOrden will face Democratic candidate Joni Lin Sorensen in the general election in November for Idaho Senator District 30.

In the race for representative in District 30 Seat B, incumbent Ben Fuhriman got 3,966 votes (53.65%) while challenger Julianne Young got 3,427 votes (46.35%).

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Fuhriman, but was unable to get a response at the time of writing.

Young issued a statement saying she respects the voters of Bingham County’s decisions and wishes Fuhriman the best.

Fuhriman will face Democratic candidate Bree Buckingham in the general election in November for District 30 Seat B.