Duck powered parks: Idaho Falls celebrates new shelters at Heritage Park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As a waterfall quietly trickled nearby, the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation celebrated two new shelters at Heritage Park on Wednesday.

Before a ribbon-cutting ceremony, city leaders and Rotary Club members said the shelters wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for the club’s annual duck race held along the Snake River.

“As you look around at this park and look at the greenbelt, it is a great success for which Rotary has been one of the main drivers,” said Stephen Boorman, president of the Rotary Club. “As we look at these shelters that are here today, they are a success funded by last year’s duck race.”

Stephen Boorman, president of the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls speaks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Heritage Park on Wednesday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Wednesday’s event was also the kick-off for the 35th annual duck race in Idaho Falls. A small parade featuring some of this year’s prizes, including a sedan donated by Stone’s KIA and an ATV donated by Idaho Central Credit Union. Ducks will soon be available for sale online or at sales booths around the community this summer, according to a news release.

This year’s race festivities will run from Friday, Aug. 7, to Saturday, Aug. 8. More information can be found on the duck race’s website.

A Kia sedan parades around Heritage Park in an event kicking off the 35th annual duck race in Idaho Falls. The Kia will be one of the prizes of this year’s race. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation director, said the two new shelters are part of more than $1 million that the club has donated to the city since 2019 for the purpose of building Heritage Park.

“These shelters aren’t just wooden structures, they’re gathering places where families will celebrate birthdays, or friends will reconnect with each other, where community events will happen and memories will be made,” Holm said.

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm speaks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Heritage Park on Wednesday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

City leaders also announced that a lodgepole pine has been planted in Heritage Park in recognition of Kevin Call, owner of Farr’s Candy Company and a member of the Rotary Club that helps put on the duck race. Holm said the city will be doing fundraising to place a plaque beside the tree.

“We’re going to dedicate this lodgepole pine to Kevin Call for all of his dedication, all his work, all his commitment to our community,” Holm said.