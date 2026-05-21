Ed Orgeron returns to LSU as a special assistant to recruiting and defense - East Idaho News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ed Orgeron returned to LSU’s football program Wednesday, seven years after he coached the Tigers to the 2019 national title.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin added the 64-year-old Orgeron to the staff as a special assistant to recruiting and defense. Orgeron worked under Kiffin at Southern California and Tennessee.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana.

“Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

Orgeron spent six seasons as LSU’s head coach. He was fired after the 2021 season.