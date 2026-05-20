Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum opens for 2026 season - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

The Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum will open for the 2026 season Friday, May 22. Located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 20, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day. Admission is free.

This year’s opening comes as EBR-I approaches a major milestone. This is the 75th anniversary of its historic first generation of usable electricity from nuclear energy on Dec. 20, 1951, at the National Reactor Testing Station, now known as Idaho National Laboratory.

A popular stop for travelers exploring eastern Idaho, EBR-I offers a unique opportunity to explore the world’s first nuclear power plant. The atomic museum provides a hands-on look at a pivotal moment in scientific history, making it an ideal addition to a summer road trip.

“I’m always surprised when I find out local people have never been to EBR-I. I used to take my kids every summer,” said Liza Raley, INL ambassador. “We’d drive out, spend a couple hours pushing buttons at the museum, get some lunch in Arco, and then explore Craters of the Moon and Hell’s Half Acre. It’s such a fun way to learn about INL and fill a summer day.”

The reactor operated until late 1963 and was decommissioned in 1964. It was designated a National Historic Landmark on Aug. 25, 1966, by President Lyndon B. Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, then chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

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