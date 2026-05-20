Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum opens for 2026 season - East Idaho News

Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum opens for 2026 seasonPublished at
The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.
The Experimental Breeder Reactor-I Atomic Museum will open for the 2026 season Friday, May 22. Located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 20, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day. Admission is free.
This year’s opening comes as EBR-I approaches a major milestone. This is the 75th anniversary of its historic first generation of usable electricity from nuclear energy on Dec. 20, 1951, at the National Reactor Testing Station, now known as Idaho National Laboratory.
A popular stop for travelers exploring eastern Idaho, EBR-I offers a unique opportunity to explore the world’s first nuclear power plant. The atomic museum provides a hands-on look at a pivotal moment in scientific history, making it an ideal addition to a summer road trip.
“I’m always surprised when I find out local people have never been to EBR-I. I used to take my kids every summer,” said Liza Raley, INL ambassador. “We’d drive out, spend a couple hours pushing buttons at the museum, get some lunch in Arco, and then explore Craters of the Moon and Hell’s Half Acre. It’s such a fun way to learn about INL and fill a summer day.”
The reactor operated until late 1963 and was decommissioned in 1964. It was designated a National Historic Landmark on Aug. 25, 1966, by President Lyndon B. Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, then chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.
New features and resources
- America 250 posters featuring the theme “Moments That Made Us” will also be available for visitors during the 2026 season.
- The museum will offer a penny press this year. Visitors are encouraged to bring loose pennies to create a souvenir keepsake.
- On June 5, June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28, architectural historian Libby Cook will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions. Cook will also lead a guided tour each of those days at noon on understanding EBR-I’s evolution and the decisions of the people who built it.
- Visitors can enrich their EBR-I trip by watching the “I Explored the World’s First Nuclear Power Plant (and How It Works)” episode on the “Smarter Every Day” YouTube channel.
- Visitors can download the free TravelStorys app and listen to an on-demand tour of INL on their drive across the desert.
- National Parks Passport holders can also bring their booklet to the museum to collect a stamp.
- No reservations are necessary for the available guided and self-guided tours. Send questions to tours@inl.gov or call 208-526-0050.