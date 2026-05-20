Grand Teton National Park announces major infrastructure enhancements - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park will launch its 2026 summer season with a slate of major infrastructure projects that are expected to affect road and trail access through mid-November.

Superintendent Chip Jenkins said the work represents a long-term investment as the park approaches its 2029 centennial.

“This work represents an important investment in the future of Grand Teton National Park,” Jenkins said in a news release. “The improvements underway over the next several years will help ensure visitors can safely access and enjoy this landscape while we continue to protect the resources that make it so special.”

Moose-Wilson Corridor and Death Canyon

A key portion of the summer work focuses on the Moose-Wilson corridor. Phase 2 of the multi-year project will improve Death Canyon Road and Trailhead and realign a section of roadway near Moose.

The southern segment of Moose‑Wilson Road, between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, is already open. The northern stretch to Moose is scheduled to open June 20. Between June 20 and Labor Day, travelers should expect delays of 45 minutes or more as crews move materials and equipment.

Death Canyon Road and Trailhead will remain fully closed through mid-November, with reopening delayed until 2027.

Construction on a new roundabout near the Moose Entrance Station will also begin this summer, causing delays on Teton Park Road. A temporary bypass will be built ahead of major work scheduled for 2027. The multi-use pathway will stay open, and bicycling north from Moose remains an option for reaching destinations such as Jenny Lake.

Taggart Lake Trail Rehabilitation

The northern portion of the Taggart Lake Trail will be closed through Nov. 15 for extensive rehabilitation, including repairs, regrading and accessibility improvements. The trailhead and parking area will remain open, and both Taggart and Bradley lakes will still be accessible via alternate marked routes.

The project is supported by the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

Mormon Row Improvements

The historic Mormon Row Historic District will remain open, though construction from mid-June to mid-November will bring noise, equipment and intermittent disruptions. This final phase of improvements—funded by the Grand Teton National Park Foundation—expands pedestrian and cyclist access and includes accessibility upgrades.

Nighttime Delays on North Park Road

Drivers traveling the north end of the park should prepare for significant nighttime delays. Construction on Highway 89/191/287 between Leeks Marina and Lizard Creek Campground will cause delays of up to an hour from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Daytime delays are expected to reach 15 minutes with one-lane traffic.

Preparing for a Busy Season

After marking its second-busiest year on record in 2025, the park anticipates high visitation again in 2026. Officials encourage visitors to: