Incumbent legislators of District 28 prove successful in primary challenges - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – A senator who has served in the Legislature for 16 years has once again won his bid for re-election.

By the end of the night on Tuesday, State Sen. Jim Guthrie successfully repelled a challenge from David Worley, an officer in the Idaho National Guard, for his position. Meanwhile, Rep. Rick Cheatum triumphed against two candidates challenging him for his position in District 28.

“When I look at the support I’ve had this year in particular, it’s been overwhelming, and I’m so humbled by that, and you just can’t put into words the appreciation you feel for people that are willing to give up their time and their money and their efforts to make your campaign successful,” Guthrie said.

District 28 is huge, encompassing the entirety of Power and Franklin counties, much of rural Bannock County, the majority of Chubbuck, as well as portions of Pocatello. According to census data, the district’s legislators represent around 51,200 residents.

In the race for District 28’s House Seat A, Cheatum secured 43% of the vote, to the respective 40% and 16% of his opponents, James Lamborn and Mike Saville. Cheatum received 3,120 votes, while Lamborn and Saville received 2,885 and 1,173.

“I think I ran a clean race. I think a lot of people know who I am and what I stand for, and how I’m going to vote, and I hope that message resonated throughout all of District 28,” Cheatum said.

As for Guthrie, he won the night with 53% of the vote, to Worley’s 47%. In total, Guthrie received 3,905 votes, while Worley received 3,424.

EastIdahoNews.com interviewed Worley prior to the results, and he thanked his voters for their support.

“We just had a great team of people — volunteers — all across the counties and people who are really excited, so I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who helped out the campaign,” Worley said.

Guthrie will now face Mandy Peace, while Cheatum will face Kim Jackman, both Democrats.