Incumbent Madison commissioner retains seat after extremely tight race - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Incumbent Madison County District 2 Commissioner Dustin Parkinson is expected to retain his seat after triumphing over his two primary opponents.

Parkinson won with 45% of the vote — 1,552 — compared to JC Weber’s 44% or 1,518 votes. Delwyn Klingler took a distant third place with 11%, or 398 votes.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to candidates for comment, and will update this article if they respond.

Incumbent Brent Mendenhall, who ran uncontested for the District 1 County Commission seat, brought in 3,955 total votes.

With no Democrats running in the November general election, both Parkinson and Mendenhall are expected to retain their positions.