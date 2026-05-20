Incumbent Marco Erickson wins Republican primary for District 33B - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Incumbent Rep. Marco Erickson has won the Republican primary race for Idaho Legislative District 33B over his opponent, Jilene Burger.

Erickson won with 2,465 votes — 54% — while Burger received 2,093 — 46%.

Erickson was first elected to represent the district in 2020.

“I just appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to serve,” Erickson told EastIdahoNews.com. “I’ve been a public servant my whole life, and I’m going to continue doing so.”

Erickson said he thought the biggest issues in this election were topics such as public lands and Medicaid.

“It doesn’t matter what group you’re from, I represent all of you in that district, and I’m happy to have a conversation with you anytime, sit down with you, and feel free to call my phone if you have comments, ideas, or questions,” Erickson said.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Burger for comment but did not receive a response.

In November’s general election, Erickson will face Democrat Todd DeVries.