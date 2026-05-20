Jefferson County primary shakes up coroner race while other incumbents cruise to victory - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Three Jefferson County incumbents won a decisive victory in Tuesday’s Republican primary, and one longtime incumbent was voted out.

Voters weighed in on six races in Jefferson County. Current Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young opted not to seek re-election. Five people were vying for his District 1 seat, and Brian Farnsworth earned the most votes. He walked away with 34% of the vote, or 1,610 votes.

Danny Ferguson was a close second with 33% (1,559 votes) and Art da Rosa came in third with 26% of the vote (1,233 votes. Dylan Davis and Joshua Duran each earned 4% of the vote. Davis had 191 votes, and Duran had 177 votes.

In a late-night phone call with EastIdahoNews.com, Farnsworth said the election was a “nail-biter.”

“This is super exciting,” Farnsworth says.

Farnsworth previously served two terms as a county commissioner from 2013 to 2019. County commissioners serve staggered terms, meaning their first term is four years and a second term is two years.

In the absence of a Democratic challenger in the November general election, Farnsworth is expected to occupy the seat in January.

Farnsworth says he appreciates the voters’ support and trust in him.

“The only campaign promise I’m going to make to them is that their voice is going to be heard,” he says. “Get a hold of me and let me know what you need, and I’ll go to work for you.”

Scott Hancock, the incumbent commissioner for District 2, will also appear on the ballot in November. He earned 46% (2,128 votes) of the vote against his two opponents, Rebecca Webster and Justin Winger. Webster had 30% of the vote (1,411 votes) and Winger earned 24% of the vote (1,134 votes).

After serving Jefferson County residents for 12 years, Hancock says he is happy for the opportunity to serve for another two-year term.

“There’s some things I’d like to get accomplished, and I appreciate the support of the residents of the county,” Hancock says.

Other county races

Other races include county clerk, assessor, treasurer and coroner.

Colleen Poole, the incumbent clerk, stepped down in October after 10 years in the position. Three candidates were vying to replace her. Melanie Smoot, who had 51% of the vote (2,276 votes), is the winner.

Her challengers were Trapper McCallister, who had 30% of the vote (1,331 votes), and Cora Baker, who had 18% of the vote (814 votes).

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, Smoot says she’s “grateful for the trust the voters of the county have given me by electing me as their new clerk of the District Court.”

“I look forward to bringing strong leadership to this position. Voters want integrity and transparency in their local government and I will deliver it,” Smoot says.

Incumbent Jefferson County Treasurer Kristine Lund, who has served in this capacity since 2011, beat her opponent, Paul Blakely, with 76% of the vote (3,541 votes).

Jessica Roach, the incumbent assessor, will also appear on the November ballot. She beat her challenger, Lacey Smuin, with 71% of the vote (3,254 votes).

Lund expresses gratitude to the voters for allowing her to serve a fifth term in this capacity.

“I’m very pleased that I get to continue to do my job and serve Jefferson County. I will do that for all the constituents, all the property owners,” Lund says. “It’s been a stressful couple of months, and we’re glad it’s over. We’re going to hit the ground running and continue to do our job tomorrow.”

After a lot of negativity this election, she says she’s planning to march on and “continue doing the right thing for the right reasons … and doing the job the best we can.”

Roach, who has been the assessor since 2019, says she is also “very happy and very relieved” with the results.

“I deeply thank the voters for their continued trust and support. My office will continue to do our job to the best of our ability, abiding by state statute,” says Roach.

After nearly 20 years as Jefferson County coroner, LaVar Summers will not be re-elected for another term. He was defeated by former Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson, who had 44% of the vote (2,008 votes). Summers had 31% of the vote (1,415 votes). A third candidate, Jim Newton, was also vying for the position. He earned 25% of the vote (1,124 votes).

After thanking voters for the opportunity, Anderson says he’s humbled by this victory. He spoke highly of Summers, saying “we definitely have to thank him for all the years of service.”

“He hasn’t had anybody run against him for years,” Anderson says. “LaVar is in his early 80s, and we thank him for all he’s done. He’s done a great service to the community. He’s done a great job.”

Ahead of the general election in November, Anderson says he promises to do his “very best to do all that’s required” and that residents “can count on me to do the job and to do it right.”

The general election is on Nov. 3.