Looking to defend its state title, Bonneville cruises through state regional, scoring 25 runs - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville is headed back to the 5A state tournament to defend its title after an 11-1 win over Burley on Saturday to win the three-team East Regional state qualifier.

As usual, Carter Bowen was sharp on the mound, but the Bees needed an offensive boost midway through the game.

Gavin Webb provided it, belting a two-run homer that sparked a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning.

“Once the floodgates opened …” Webb said after the postgame celebration.

Indeed.

The Bees led 2-1 in the fourth, but sealed the game with the big inning.

Bonneville beat Burley 14-3 in Friday’s matchup, and have scored double-figure runs in five of its past six games, including four straight postseason games.

“We’ve won round one and two,” Bees coach Ryan Alexander said. “That’s what we’ve accomplished to this point. I’ve seen teams win round one and two and then get knocked out if you don’t stay focused.”

The Bees’ program is focused and at times methodical in its approach. But there’s also talent on the field.

“We’ve got speed, we got power,” Webb said. “We’ve got pitching. Discipline. Guys take pitches.”

Bonneville’s Gavin Webb earned the coveted East Idaho Sports game ball after hitting a key two-run homer in Saturday’s win. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

That was on display Saturday as three different players had multiple RBIs, including outfielder Tanner Miller, who finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Taye Lords hit two doubles and knocked in two runs.

Webb also homered in Friday’s win and finished with four RBIs.

“I see a disciplined approach,” Alexander said when asked about the lineup. “We went into the game today taking until we got a strike … they have confidence to know they can get the job done.”

On the mound, Bowen struck out four and gave up just one run in a five-inning complete game.

Leading 9-1, Crew Scott and Miller each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to meet the 10-run rule and end the game.

Alexander noted that several players contributed to last year’s state title run, so they understand what’s expected during the long season and also when its playoff time.

“They understand what it’s going to take to be successful and I don’t think the moment is too big for them.”

Bonneville (22-4) is No. 1 in the MaxPreps 5A state rankings.

The 5A state tournament begins Thursday at Melaleuca Field.