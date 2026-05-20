Man arrested after cybertruck takes an unexpected swim - East Idaho News

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was arrested Monday after police say he intentionally drove a Tesla Cybertruck into the water at Katie’s Woods Park in Grapevine, Texas, in an attempt to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature.

The Grapevine Police Department says patrol officers were called to the park’s boat ramp after reports that a Cybertruck was partially submerged near the shoreline. The driver told officers he had intentionally driven the vehicle into the lake to see how the feature performed.

Instead, the Cybertruck became disabled and began taking on water, prompting the occupants to abandon the vehicle. The Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team responded and helped remove the truck from the lake.

Police arrested the driver on charges of operating a vehicle in a closed section of the park and lake, along with multiple water safety equipment violations.

The driver was identified as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, according to NBC5. He told the outlet he had driven his Cybertruck in water “several times before without incident.”

In a statement, police reminded the public that even if a vehicle is capable of entering shallow freshwater, doing so can create significant safety risks.