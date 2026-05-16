Marco Erickson and Jilene Burger face off in the polls for votes in District 33B race - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Elected in 2020, Rep. Marco Erickson looks to win votes from Legislative District 33B to be sent back to Boise to continue his work.

Erickson faces competition from candidate Jilene Burger who looks to defeat Erickson to represent to constituents of District 33B.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to Erickson and Burger. Burger did not respond to the questionnaire.

Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Election Day is May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Erickson: I have spent my life in service to others, a journey that began when I was just 10 years old. With a master’s degree in psychology and six years of experience as a legislator, I’ve dedicated my time to being a voice for those in the mental health and juvenile justice systems. I am honored to be known by my colleagues as a leading advocate for family protection and suicide prevention. Throughout my work life, I’ve had the privilege of leading community projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars that have improved lives across several states. Today, I continue that mission by serving on various boards that focus on making our courts and youth programs more effective. In the legislature I serve as the vice chairman of health and welfare, serve on the judiciary and rules committee, the local government committee, and the joint millennium funds committee, as well as a task force on child custody. I also serve as the chairman for education and workforce development policy for 13 western states and was chosen by a body of my peers from multiple states for that role. Above all, my greatest joy is my family; I have been happily married for 24 years and am a father to four sons and one daughter.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Erickson: I am a lifelong public servant with a deep-seated passion for the people of Idaho. I feel I represent the true voice of the taxpayer, and I have been super effective in my legislative efforts regarding mental health and child and family service needs. My tenure in the legislature has been defined by a commitment to the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions and the principles of good governance. I believe in leadership that prioritizes the needs of our citizens over partisan division. While I am a conservative Republican, I reject the idea that we must be polarized to be effective. This is shown by the minority party voting with the majority in over 70% of votes. I strive to find common ground first recognizing that even when we disagree, we can still work together for the greater good. In fact, our own Republican party saw healthy internal debate this session, disagreeing on roughly 41% of legislation. I care about every citizen I represent and work hard to remain accessible, using logic and common sense to do what is best for our state.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your district? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Erickson: Today, our greatest challenges are the economy and rising basic needs and housing costs. While we cannot control the harmful ‘trickle-down’ effects of federal overspending, we can take decisive action here in Idaho. For six years, I have served as a true voice for the taxpayer, championing historic tax cuts that put more money back into local pockets while cutting the red tape that hinders our economy and housing market.

I approach my role as a conservative who understands that growth requires effective services. I listen to my constituents and support policies that reduce taxes without compromising the healthcare coverage you have voted for me to uphold. It is easy to enter the legislature with a ‘wrecking ball’ mentality—voting ‘no’ on every budget and calling it conservative. However, true leadership requires the brains to identify solutions and the ability to work with all people to solve problems. I have spent my six years in office choosing to ‘remodel the building’ rather than wrecking it, and I will continue that steady, solution-oriented service for our community.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents — even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Erickson: I’ve always said that I serve people, not a party. If I were a party loyalist, why would you need me to represent your voice? If that were the case, you might as well just let the party vote for you. I have sponsored legislation with members of the minority party as do many of the Republicans. We are kind and rational in our work with the minority party. One of my favorite parts of this job is hosting town halls and visiting with neighbors from across the political spectrum. I’m usually the first to arrive and the last to leave because hearing your concerns is what drives my work in Boise. While I am a proud Republican—voting with the majority of my caucus on 459 out of 486 House floor votes this session—I won’t let outside scorecards or a platform dictate my choices. Luckily for me I align with the party platform much of the time, but not in all things. Those scores change from year to year, and I don’t seek their approval. I am not a loyalist to an organization; I am a loyalist to you and our Constitution. I take every bill as it comes, think for myself, and do what I believe is right for our families and our future. Thank you for allowing me to serve.

What parts of the legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Erickson:Our education system, particularly special education services, requires a funding model that reflects current needs. While throwing money at problems is rarely a solution, we must ensure our small, rural schools are not forced to lay off essential staff due to lean budgets. I advocate for an evidence-based approach—using data and proven strategies to ensure a strong return on the taxpayer’s investment. We have seen the dangers of cutting budgets too quickly without legislative oversight. This year, executive-level cuts to mental health services led to tragic, preventable outcomes. Rational leadership requires talking to those affected before making major reductions. While my conservative principles dictate that no non-mandated program is safe from evaluation, I believe in ‘remodeling’ the system based on data rather than taking a wrecking ball to essential services. I have prioritized cutting entitlement programs over those that provide critical health and education support to our communities

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Erickson: I believe you have a right to know how your representatives are being held accountable. This year, I stood firmly against a bill that would keep ethics complaints secret. I told my peers that the public and the media deserve a seat at the table. It was incredibly frustrating to find that even a basic number of how many complaints were filed is hidden behind a wall of confidentiality. Reporting simple numbers of complaints filed like ‘zero’ or ‘ten’ doesn’t hurt anyone—it builds trust. We shouldn’t be working in secret. If a legislator is worried about their behavior being made public in a hearing, the solution isn’t more secrecy; it’s better behavior.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Erickson:I am proud to stand alongside an exceptional delegation of Eastern Idaho legislators who are deeply knowledgeable about our state’s most vital resource: water. While my own legislative focus often centers on mental health, I recognize that water is the lifeblood of our economy. I fully support the efforts of my colleagues who recently advocated in Washington, D.C. for federal cooperation on new dams and aquifer recharge projects. We stand united in Boise every day to protect our farmers and ranchers, ensuring that Eastern Idaho has the storage and infrastructure needed to secure its water future.

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Erickson:In my belief system, marriage is a sacred bond instituted by God. I believe it is essential to protect the right of religious leaders to decline performing ceremonies that don’t align with their faith. To me, the term ‘marriage’ carries a specific, sacred meaning that should be preserved so I voted with the majority of my peers in the legislature to overturn the decision.

At the same time, I believe in the beauty of American freedom—the right to love who you want and live how you choose. I support ensuring that the legal benefits of a civil union are available to everyone, regardless of the terminology used. My vote on this issue is rooted in my faith, but it doesn’t change my heart for people. Throughout my career, I’ve worked with many people from all walks of life, including those with same sex attraction, and I will always treat every person I represent with the kindness and compassion they deserve.