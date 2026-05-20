Osmond family plans to build 'world-class' concert venue at base of Provo Canyon - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL) — The Osmond family announced Tuesday that they plan to create a world-class music venue to serve as the “gateway” to Provo Canyon.

David Osmond, son of Alan Osmond of the Osmonds family musical group, said he has always loved driving through Provo Canyon and enjoying the mountain views through hiking, biking or skiing. The canyon has a special place in his heart as he made many memories there, and he is sure many others can relate.

“There’s certain places in Utah that help us define who we become, who we are. Provo Canyon is one of those places,” he said. “Today, we have an opportunity to do something deeply personal … something that is incredibly rare — a chance to reimagine this area, to restore and preserve it to create something for future generations to come and experience together.”

Osmond announced his plan to build the Vesper Amphitheater at the site of a mining facility in Provo Canyon.

The proposed state-of-the-art music venue would be situated at the base of Provo Canyon, across the street from Mount Timpanogos and Canyon View parks. The location has been home to a mining operation for the past century, but Osmond wants to restore and beautify the area.

“The opportunity to reclaim, restore something that has been deeply altered, as you can tell — mined for over a hundred years — and transform this into something that reconnects us all to the canyon experience,” he said.

Vesper Amphitheater will include both indoor and outdoor configurations to allow for year-round entertainment, along with resort-style hotel villas, gathering spaces and dining options. Initial drawings of the venue would accommodate 8,000 guests in the winter configuration and 20,000 in the summer season.

“I grew up on a lot of stages. They use those fabricated set pieces, but this is beautiful,” he said, referring to the view of Mt. Timpanogos that will become the backdrop to the stage. “This is something you cannot just fabricate. The nature of things is incredible.”

The goal is not to overwhelm the canyon with a new development but to “transform it from an existing gravel pit into something more beautiful, more useable, more stable, more thoughtfully planned — a gateway to the Provo Canyon,” he said.

David Osmond announced his plans to build Vesper Amphitheater at the site of a mining facility just off of Provo Canyon Road in Provo Canyon on Tuesday. | Photo: Greg Anderson, KSL

Osmond said he believes that entertainment and nature don’t have to compete with each other.

As part of construction, Vesper says it will restore approximately 110 acres of land, increase trail connectivity through 20 miles of trails, work with local partners to preserve fly fishing and recreation on the Provo River and pursue conservation easements with the city.

“We understand that this canyon, people revere and hold deep in their hearts. Honestly, that’s exactly why we care. We care deeply about getting this right, and the first time. We are caretakers first of this land,” he said.

With long-term stewardship in mind, Osmond said the plans will follow dark-sky protocols and employ advanced sound-mitigation technology so the facility can operate “respectfully and in harmony with the surrounding environment.”

According to Utah County property records, a 24-acre parcel of land in the area where the amphitheater is proposed is currently owned by Provo Canyon Mining Company. Adjacent to that parcel is 40 acres of city-owned property and a 160-acre parcel owned by the federal government.

Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins said she knew the idea was amazing when she first heard it.

“When you drive up the canyon and you see this stunning, stunning landscape we have, and then to realize there is this gravel pit as an entrance to Provo, this project is going to transform this area into something that will be not only an economic driver for Provo, but also just an amazing, beautiful, wonderful venue for fantastic musical events. I am just super excited,” she said.

Judkins said there are still hurdles to overcome for the project, but she is happy to be working with partners to get it approved. She hopes the venue becomes a “premier space” for people across the world to enjoy.

Donny Osmond also spoke at the announcement and was named chair of Vesper’s advisory board.

“We are so excited about this project that has been planned for years. Do you have any idea how difficult it’s been for me to keep quiet?” he said.

Donny Osmond said he has always felt like Utah is his home and he knew it had the potential for great things. He said the world got a taste of Utah’s excellence at the 2002 Olympics, and he is excited to show off Utah’s strengths even more.

Vesper has spared no expense in looking at every aspect to ensure it is environmentally sound and creating the best experience possible, he added. He knows musicians will love performing at the Vesper and will want to keep coming back as it becomes a world-renowned venue.

“We aren’t just building a concert venue here; we are honoring the beauty of Provo Canyon. People from all over the world travel to see this, and sometimes we take it for granted. Not anymore. We are going to show the world,” he said.

David Osmond explained he chose the name Vesper because the word refers to the golden hour of the day or sunset, and represents a gathering space.

“That is the vision we have for this land — to come, to gather, to pause, to spend time, to create moments of memories. That idea is what sits at the heart of everything that we hope this project becomes,” he said.

David Osmond said he knows people will have lots of questions about the project as it continues to evolve, but he is committed to sharing information openly throughout the process. A groundbreaking is planned for next spring.