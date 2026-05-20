Primary challenger ousts District 29 freshman representative - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A freshman representative has been defeated in the primary election.

By the end of Tuesday night, Rep. Tanya Burgoyne of District 29, House Seat B, lost the primary election to challenger Jennifer Miles. While the results remained close all night, with Burgoyne in the lead by a handful of votes at one point, Miles proved successful.

“I’m feeling positive, regardless,” Miles said, while results were still coming in. “Regardless of what happens, I do feel that there are a lot of positives that came from this. … I do hope I win, because I know I would represent Pocatello well.”

District 29 encompasses most of Pocatello and a portion of Chubbuck. According to census data, the district’s legislators represent around 53,200 people.

Miles won the election with 51% of the vote, while Burgoyne received 49%. Burgoyne received 1,774 votes in total, while Miles received 1,814.

Burgoyne was not available for comment when EastIdahoNews.com visited the watch party she was attending.

EastIdahoNews.com interviewed Miles before the results were released, and she thanked those who supported her in her bid to oust Burgoyne from her seat.

“I appreciate all the support along the way, because this has been uncharted territory for me — something that’s new — and I am grateful for everyone,” Miles said.

Now that the primary election has concluded, Burgoyne will now face former Representative Nate Roberts in the general election. Roberts, a Democrat, took office in 2022 and left after Burgoyne beat him in the 2024 election.