Retro Review: 20 years later, 'Casino Royale' still feels like the James Bond movie that changed everything - East Idaho News

There are certain movie moments that feel bigger than just a new release; they’re more like a cultural reset.

That’s what “Casino Royale” felt like back in 2006.

I loved James Bond growing up. Once a year, TBS would have a Bond marathon showing all the old movies over a week, and I would plop down in front of the TV with my dad to watch Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton as 007. Then “Goldeneye” came out, and I thought it was possibly the coolest thing I’d ever seen.

By the time “Casino Royale” hit theaters, the Bond franchise was in a weird place. Pierce Brosnan was a hugely successful Bond, but the series had become increasingly cartoonish by the end of his run. From invisible cars to over-the-top gadgets to CGI surfing sequences that looked like they were rendered on a PlayStation 2 cutscene, things had gotten a little out of hand.

Then along came Daniel Craig. And a lot of people hated the idea.

I remember the internet absolutely melting down over the casting. Bond fans complained he was too blond, too rough-looking, too serious, too different. It felt like the franchise was taking a massive gamble.

Twenty years later? Not only did it work, but “Casino Royale” may still be the best Bond movie ever made.

Left to right: Daniel Craig, as James Bond, and Mads Mikkelsen, as Le Chiffre, in “Casino Royale.” | Amazon MGM Studios

Bond gets dragged into the modern era

One of the smartest things “Casino Royale” did was strip Bond down to the studs.

Gone were the invisible cars and laser satellites. Gone were the endless gadgets designed purely to sell toys and video games. Instead, we got a Bond who felt human again.

Painfully human.

This version of Bond bleeds, bruises, gets emotionally wrecked and makes mistakes. He’s reckless, arrogant, impulsive and sometimes kind of a disaster.

Which, ironically, made him far cooler.

The movie serves as a reboot and origin story for Bond after he earns his “00” status. We meet him early in his career as he’s tasked with taking down terrorist financier Le Chiffre through a high-stakes poker game at the Casino Royale in Montenegro.

Yes, on paper, that sounds ridiculous.

A three-hour poker movie shouldn’t work nearly as well as this one does — and yet, somehow it’s riveting.

Daniel Craig changed Bond forever

It’s impossible to overstate how much Daniel Craig transformed the franchise.

Before Craig, Bond was slick, effortless and untouchable. Craig’s Bond felt dangerous — not just to villains, but to himself.

The film’s opening parkour chase immediately lets the audience know this is a different kind of Bond movie. Craig’s Bond crashes through walls, gets battered and bruised, and looks completely exhausted by the end of it. Compare that to earlier Bonds casually adjusting a cufflink after jumping off a mountain and you immediately understand the tonal shift.

Craig brought a physicality to Bond that the franchise desperately needed. But more importantly, he brought vulnerability.

That vulnerability becomes the emotional core of the movie thanks to Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd.

Eva Green gives Bond something the franchise desperately needed

For all the iconic Bond girls over the years, very few actually felt like equals to Bond. Vesper is different.

She’s sharp, emotionally guarded, witty and able to challenge Bond in ways most characters in the franchise never could. The train conversation between Bond and Vesper remains one of the best dialogue scenes in the entire series because it actually allows these characters to spar intellectually rather than just flirt through innuendo as in previous films.

There’s chemistry there. Real chemistry.

And because of that, the emotional turns in the second half of the movie actually matter.

That’s another reason “Casino Royale” still holds up so well 20 years later: It’s not just an action movie. It’s a surprisingly effective character drama hiding inside a spy thriller.

Left to right: Daniel Craig, as James Bond, and Eva Green, as Vesper Lynd, in “Casino Royale.” | Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

The action still absolutely rips

Let’s also be clear about something else: This movie is incredibly cool.

Martin Campbell directs the film with a grounded intensity that still feels fresh today. The action sequences have weight to them because they rely heavily on practical stunts and physical choreography rather than endless CGI chaos.

The opening chase; the stairwell fight; the airport sequence; the brutal torture scene — all of them still work because they feel tangible.

And unlike many modern action movies, “Casino Royale” understands pacing. It knows when to speed up and when to slow down.

That’s why the poker scenes somehow become just as tense as the explosions.

The franchise had no business being this good again

Looking back now, what’s funny is just how badly Bond needed this reinvention.

The early 2000s were dominated by grittier franchises like “The Bourne Identity” and “Batman Begins.” Audiences wanted grounded stakes and emotional realism. Bond risked becoming a parody of itself if it stayed on the same path.

“Casino Royale” dragged the franchise — and some of its fans — into the modern era, kicking and screaming.

And it worked so well that nearly every Bond film since has tried to recapture some version of this tone. Even now, two decades later, you can still feel its fingerprints all over modern action filmmaking.

Does it still hold up?

The answer to this question is: absolutely. In fact, I’d argue it holds up better now than it did in 2006.

At that time, people were still comparing Craig to previous Bonds and debating whether he was “right” for the role. Watching it now, all that noise disappears, and what’s left is simply an incredibly well-made movie.

Is it perfect? Not quite.

The runtime drags slightly in a couple spots, and some of the poker exposition still feels hilariously over-serious if you don’t know anything about Texas Hold’em. There are moments where the movie is so intense and self-serious that it occasionally forgets to have fun.

But honestly, those are minor complaints. This movie succeeds because it commits fully to reinvention.

Final thoughts

Rewatching “Casino Royale” 20 years later, what struck me most was how modern it still feels.

This wasn’t just another Bond sequel; it was a complete course correction for one of cinema’s most iconic franchises. It took a character many thought had become outdated and made him relevant again.

And somehow in the process, it delivered one of the best spy thrillers of the 2000s.

Daniel Craig silenced every doubter. Eva Green became one of the franchise’s strongest supporting characters. And Bond, for the first time in years, felt dangerous again.

The movie changed James Bond forever. Thank goodness it did.

“Casino Royale” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violent action, a scene of torture, sexual content and nudity.