Sheriff's deputies say armed, intoxicated woman drew large law enforcement response in Power County - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A large police response in northern Power County on Wednesday afternoon was due to a 33-year-old woman who sheriff’s deputies say was intoxicated and making suicidal threats, then fired a gun.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at a house on Truckerville Road, about 7 miles northwest of Pocatello. A news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of an intoxicated woman at that location who was making “suicidal statements” and then, at some point, obtained a firearm.

When deputies arrived at the home, they attempted to make contact with the armed woman.

“During initial contact, one round was fired from the firearm that was in the female’s possession; the round was fired at the ground,” the news release states.

Deputies said nobody else was in the home where the woman was, but neighbors nearby were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

Several other law enforcement officers were called in to assist Power County deputies, including those from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and Fort Hall Police Department. Rangers from the Bureau of Land Management and crews from the Fort Hall Fire Department and Power County EMS also came in to help.

Contact was eventually made with the woman via cellphone, and some of her family members who came to the home “were able to assist in deescalating the situation,” according to the release.

The release says the gun was then “removed,” and family members took the woman to get assistance for her mental health.

Aside from the single shot fired by the woman, deputies say no other guns were fired. No injuries were sustained by law enforcement or the woman.