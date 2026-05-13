St. Luke's Episcopal Church installs new cross - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — On a moderately quiet Wednesday morning, workers were busy installing a new cross at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Located at 270 North Placer Avenue, just off Elm Street, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has been without a cross on its facade since 2020, according to a news release from the church.

A news release about the cross says that the church was built in 1964. Over the years, due to weather and aging, the cross began to lean away from the building, causing safety concerns.

David MacFarlane, a member of the church’s building and grounds committee, tells EastIdahoNews.com that the cross was mounted on wooden blocks that had begun to rot away.

When it was taken down, the plan was to organize and install a new cross, but other items took priority, like selecting a new priest.

Rev. Akinpelu James Lawal was chosen as the new priest in 2025, and it was his goal to have a new cross installed at the church.

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After a committee was formed, MacFarlane said it took a bit to decide on the location and placement of the cross on the church’s tower.

Once a design was chosen, Martell Custom Metal built it. Wheeler Electric helped install LED lights on the cross.

The new bronze cross is 10-feet-by-5-feet. MacFarlane said the choice of metal was to ensure it will endure for another 100 years.

Parishioners raised $14,000 for its construction and installation during the “Lift High the Cross” fundraiser.

MacFarlane said that the new cross will be a good way to bring in community members who may not realize the building is a church. It will also let people know they are here.

A consecration will be held on May 24. Services are held every Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with midweek communal services held Wednesday at 1 p.m.