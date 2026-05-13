Three newcomers seek spot on Bannock County Commission - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Three Republican candidates are running to become a Bannock County Commissioner.

Samantha Damron, Joel Jolley, and Craig Yadon are running to represent District 1 in Bannock County as county commissioners.

Incumbent Commissioner Ernie Moser is not seeking reelection.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to Damron, Jolley and Yadon. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were not edited.

The primary election is on May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Damron: I have been fortunate to call Bannock County home for 37 years. Raised in Teton Valley, I moved to Pocatello in 1989 to attend ISU, graduating with a degree in Finance. After graduating, I spent 12 years with a finance company, ultimately serving as a branch manager, managing a $30 million loan portfolio.

In 2005, I joined the Eastern Idaho Development Corporation (EIDC), an organization dedicated to supporting small businesses through access to capital, as a loan officer. I was promoted to Executive Director in 2010, the first woman to hold that position. I have more than 21 years of experience helping businesses in Bannock County grow and prosper.

I have guided EIDC through some challenging economic periods in recent history. During the 2008 financial crisis, I worked closely with struggling businesses, helping many navigate uncertainty and recover. When businesses were unable to survive, I provided guidance and support to help owners move forward. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I once again stepped up—assisting businesses through shutdowns and economic disruption with hands-on support and practical solutions.

Today, I oversee a loan portfolio exceeding $32 million, operating under a strict and disciplined budget while remaining committed to EIDC’s mission. I am not afraid to dig in, find efficiencies, and make thoughtful financial decisions without compromising essential services.

I have been married to my husband for 30 years. We have four children and seven grandchildren, most residing in Pocatello. We have spent the past 25 years living in the Marsh Valley area.

Jolley: My wife and I moved to Idaho from New Mexico in 1985, and we’ve been proud to raise our four sons here in the Marsh Valley area. My career in the Instrumentation and Electrical field for manufacturing facilities is what first brought us to Idaho, and I spent twenty‑two years working in Soda Springs at the plant known over the years as NuWest, Agrium, and now Idaphos. During my last decade there, I served in the Safety Department, working in both Safety and Industrial Hygiene. Alongside my professional career, I’ve dedicated more than three decades to public service in the City of Inkom—six years on the Land Use Board, six years on the City Council, fourteen years as Mayor, and now another six years on the City Council. This long history of community involvement has shaped my commitment to serving the people of our area.

Yadon: I am a long-time local businessman, graduating from both Highland High School and Idaho State University. After serving in the U.S. Army for four years, I returned to Pocatello with my new wife to start a family. Thirty-two years later, Mariya and I have four adult children and four grandchildren.

I owned and operated a local contracting firm servicing industrial facilities nationwide. The company grew by leaps and bounds all the while enduring the challenging times of 9/11/2001, the financial crisis of 2008 and most recently the COVID lockdowns. As a union contractor, the company provided services to government agencies, oil refineries, power plants and other manufacturing facilities. Managing a workforce of over 200, I became adept at working with people and earning their trust in a competitive industry.

Volunteer work has been a key part of our family’s life. Our entire family served as missionaries in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 2013 – 2018. I now serve as a board member and assistant pastor at Christ Church in Pocatello.

In recent years we have invested in Historic Downtown Pocatello renovating one of its gems, Petersen’s Furniture Building. The renovated building is now home to the Purpose Center, hosting memorable events such as weddings, business meetings and company gatherings.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Jolley: I was first approached six years ago to run for County Commissioner, at a time when the challenges of the Covid pandemic made traditional campaigning extremely difficult, and I ultimately lost to the incumbent. Since then, the strong encouragement and support I’ve continued to receive from community members motivated me to file for candidacy again. I believe my background gives me a level of experience unmatched by the current field, particularly when it comes to navigating government processes and addressing the issues that matter most to our county. I am running for office to help ensure that Bannock County is guided by steady leadership, responsible decision making, and real results.

Yadon: I am deeply invested in Bannock County and want to see our community thrive. So often we see public officials squandering taxpayer dollars and missing opportunities to better our county. In 2025 we saw the commissioners give themselves a 14% raise all the while reducing funding to our Veterans Building and other aid groups. My aim is to stop wasteful spending and make sure our county departments are fully funded so they can fulfill their duties as intended.

Damron: As I visit with members of the community, I have been asked two questions most often. First, people want to know why I chose to run for Bannock County Commissioner. My answer, because I think that I can help the county grow and prosper. I have established a set of skills gained from working in economic development for over 21 years that could be helpful. As we see an influx of new people moving into our valley, I believe that Bannock County needs people in office that have an open mind who will listen to what the community is concerned about.

The second most frequent question is “what’s in it for me”? This one makes me smile…the short answer is just the satisfaction in knowing that I can serve my community and know that I made a difference. I’m not looking for a job because I don’t like where I work. On the contrary. I have a wonderful job working everyday with amazing small business owners, lenders, Board members, community partners, and many others. Many of whom have become very dear friends.

I am not a politician, I am a proud citizen of Bannock County who loves where she lives and sees nothing but promise in the place where my husband and I choose to live, work and raise our family. I pride myself on being a kind and thoughtful person and live every day by the principle that we should treat others as we would like to be treated.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Yadon: At present one of the greatest challenges Bannock County is facing is an effort by the commissioners to overturn a ban on industrial solar and wind farms. This ban was put in place protect our natural resources to include farmland, the aquifer and our landfill in years to come. This proposed project is an attempt by a few landowners to cash in on the last federal subsidies for these failed projects. The electricity generated will go directly across to California and won’t provide for our power needs. The proposed agreements don’t account for the safe decommissioning and disposal of the leftover hazardous materials at the end of service life. The residents of Bannock County will be left holding the bag while the initial out-of-state investors will be long gone with the federal subsidies in their bank accounts.

Another challenge is the loss of over $500,000 per year in promoting/securing concerts at the Portneuf Health Complex. The commissioners continue, year after year, to waste taxpayer dollars. These funds could be put to much better use funding our prosecuting attorney’s office and sheriff’s departments which are in sore need of funding. We pay property taxes so we can enjoy quality roads, snow removal, emergency management, law enforcement professionals protecting our community and safe landfills. We don’t pay property taxes so a small group of commissioners can experiment with a losing entertainment industry endeavor never meant for our local government to be involved in.

Damron: As with many places, the cost-of-living increases have outpaced wage increases. I believe this could be mitigated by making Bannock County a more “business friendly” community. The county has struggled in the past with attracting and retaining businesses, both large and small. For 21 years, I have worked with businesses helping them be successful. I will take that knowledge and experience and use it to attract new businesses of all types and sizes to our area while also improving things for the businesses we currently have. If businesses in our community are successful, we are successful. A successful business is able to hire more employees and pay a higher wage. Also, as the business base in Bannock County grows, property owner’s carry less of the tax burden, lowering tax bills.

Working with local lenders, I will offer my experience to assist businesses needing capital. I will work with the economic development professionals in our community to make Bannock County a financially desirable place for businesses to locate. I will also work with the Comprehensive Plan for Bannock County to make any necessary changes and improvements to the Planning and Zoning department to better meet the needs of a growing business community.

As Bannock County grows, we need common sense leadership that will find a way to make growth happen while maintaining the essence of our valley. And, yes, I believe both things are possible. Leadership that has no vision and only looks to block and stall growth is not leadership.

Jolley: It is my belief that the greatest challenges in our county are budgeting issues, managing growth, and listening to our residents. County budgets aren't just numbers they reflect priorities. We need to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly to address the most critical needs of our residents. The county has experienced steady growth over the past decade. We need to plan ahead, maintaining what we have while making smart responsible investments for the future. Working collaboratively to manage growth to ensure our quality of life and our communities stay strong. Good leadership starts with listening, taking the time to understand concerns. I know from my thirty plus years of public service, open public engagement will help us better meet the needs and priorities of Bannock County residents.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Damron: I will promise to dedicate my time and energy to all of the citizens of Bannock County, regardless of their political views and opinions. I believe that everyone’s voice should be heard. As commissioner, I will maintain regular business hours, attend community events, and fulfill all of the requirements of the office. I will maintain strong working relationships with all city officials throughout Bannock County, taking their suggestions and concerns to heart. I will meet regularly with County department heads and encourage open lines of communication as we all work towards making the county more efficient and effective. I will encourage the community to participate in the thought process as we all work together to improve life in Bannock County for all of its citizens.

Jolley: I believe the role of a County Commissioner is first and foremost to listen. Our community includes people with many different viewpoints, and effective leadership means taking the time to understand those perspectives, even when they don’t align with my own. My goal is always to focus on practical solutions that serve the needs of the entire county rather than getting caught up in partisan divisions. Local government works best when it stays grounded in problem‑solving, transparency, and respect. I’ve spent more than three decades in public service working with people of all backgrounds, and I’ve learned that good ideas can come from anywhere. My commitment is to represent everyone in our community fairly and to keep partisan politics from overshadowing the real issues that affect our daily lives.

Yadon: When it comes to county government and what it provides, I don’t believe there is a lot of disagreement between Bannock County Residents. Taxpayers want to be able to trust elected officials to act in their common interest. In my conversations with people across the political spectrum what most people want is the best return on their tax dollars. We want to enjoy our local natural resources, we want to continue to enjoy a safe community with fair law enforcement. We want to have transparent government and a commissioner board that adequately funds the county departments allowing our department heads to perform their jobs without undue interference and micromanagement. I am a registered Republican but I’m not running for office so I can be a partisan hack. I want to do what is best for the future of our community and am willing to criticize even our current Republican commissioners if necessary.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Jolley: When it comes to the county budget, my approach is to look closely at where essential services are being stretched and where taxpayer dollars can be used more effectively. Many residents rely on core services such as public safety, road maintenance, emergency response, and infrastructure upkeep, and these areas often feel the strain when the county grows or when costs rise faster than budgets do. At the same time, it’s important to regularly review programs and departments to identify places where spending may have outpaced actual need, where processes could be streamlined, or where outdated practices are costing more than they should. My goal is to make sure that every dollar is used responsibly—strengthening the services people depend on while being mindful of areas where efficiencies or cost savings can be found without reducing the quality of what the county provides.

Yadon: As previously stated, the Portneuf Health Complex budget is in dire need of intervention. The manager of the complex stated in a recent public meeting that the county government shouldn’t be in the concert business, and he is correct.

The sheriff needs help in offering competitive wages so we can retain our law enforcement personnel. The prosecutor’s office is severely understaffed because we don’t offer competitive salaries.

Damron: I do not think that it is fair of me to speak out about the budget without first having the opportunity to study it, meet with department heads to discuss costs and evaluate where improvements might be possible. I will say that our county departments employ a lot of good, quality people and in order to retain these employees, they need to be paid a fair wage with good benefits. If we are not able to compete with what outside employers are offering, these quality employees will go elsewhere. In my current occupation, I have become very skilled at trimming costs without harming the effectiveness of the organization.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Yadon: Commissioner meetings are open to the public. What needs to change is what goes on behind closed doors. We need to elect commissioners who take open meetings statutes seriously and don’t exclude interested parties from the conversation just because they have a different opinion.

Damron: I do not know what the current office standard for transparency is but I can tell you what mine will be. As commissioner, I will promise to respond to emails from the community. I will have consistent office hours so that members of the community can schedule time to come in and voice their concerns or just stop by and visit. If needed, I will come to where you are. I will attend public functions all around the county and be available for questions. I will provide updates on important issues inside the county using social media and local new services. I can also promise you that if I do not know the answer to a question or the solution to an issue, I will give my all to find the answer or solution. I am a problem solver, a great listener and have a level head.

Jolley: Increasing public transparency starts with making information easier for people to find and understand. I believe this office can improve by providing more timely updates on county decisions, posting meeting materials and budget information in a clearer and more accessible format, and ensuring that public records requests are handled efficiently. Transparency also means explaining not just what decisions are made, but why they’re made, so residents can see the reasoning behind county actions. As for communication, my goal is to stay directly connected with the people I serve through regular community meetings, open‑door availability, and consistent updates through modern communication tools. Whether it’s in person, online, or through local events, I want residents to feel they can reach me easily and know they will get a straightforward, respectful response.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Damron: A policy or budget decision I would support that would improve a county service is the recently approved 24/7 Advanced Life Support (ALS) full-time ambulance service based in McCammon. It will be staffed 24/7 by professional paramedics and will cover Arimo, Downey, Swan Lake, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon and Inkom. This will provide for advanced care and much faster response times compared to the volunteer-based system. Historically, emergency services in these areas have relied on dedicated volunteers from South County to respond along with ambulances coming out of Pocatello. Because these volunteers have other jobs and responsibilities, response times were unpredictable. Volunteers are some of the finest members of our communities, willing to set their lives aside to respond when called. However, it is becoming more difficult to find volunteers in these outlying areas, making staffing of volunteer ambulances a challenge. I would also support the same kind of system to be placed in North County to provide services to those outlying areas. Public safety is non-negotiable. As Bannock County Commissioner, I will ensure that all of our communities have access to reliable emergency services from all of our providers and that they have the support they need to save lives.

Jolley: One priority I would support in my first year is strengthening ambulance coverage throughout the entire county. Every resident, whether they live in the greater Pocatello or Chubbuck area or in smaller south‑county communities like Downey, deserves the same level of emergency response. Access to timely medical care shouldn’t depend on where someone lives. I believe the county can work toward a more balanced system that ensures consistent ambulance availability across all regions, so every resident receives the same essential service when they need it most

Yadon: I would propose a budget that funds the prosecutor’s office to a level that allows them to adequately enforce our county/state laws. At the same time, I would put an end to wasted funds trying to attract music entertainment groups. This should be a handled by private, for-profit businesses. Finally I would focus on maintaining our current assets thus reducing future expenses.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Jolley: My experience managing county‑level responsibilities comes from more than three decades of service in the City of Inkom, where I’ve worked directly with budgets, long‑term planning, and the financial decisions that keep essential services running. As a council member and former mayor, I’ve been responsible for reviewing expenditures, prioritizing projects, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. My career in industry also taught me the importance of safety, compliance, and cost‑effective operations—skills that translate directly into responsible financial oversight. As County Commissioner, I would apply the same disciplined approach: carefully evaluating spending, asking direct questions about need and impact, and making sure every dollar is tied to a clear public benefit. Fiscal responsibility isn’t just about cutting costs; it’s about making thoughtful, transparent decisions that protect taxpayers while strengthening the services our communities rely on.

Yadon: I know what it is to invest personal funds to capitalize a business. I get deeply concerned about elected officials spending other people’s money. I oversaw our company revenue growth from $5 million in 2001 to over $30 million in 2020. During this period, I implemented accounting system upgrades making our company more efficient and profitable. We expanded our operation to cover much of the United States working with local labor unions along the way. Our success attracted the attention of competitors from the east coast and resulted in the sale of the company. Today the company continues to thrive and is a testament of my ability to enable a workforce to succeed without micromanagement. I look forward to bringing this same skill set to our county operations.

Damron: In my current occupation, I am tasked with operating under a very strict budget. We are a self-funded organization whose only source of income is from the loans that we write. This has led me to become very skilled at managing an organizational budget. I am also great at looking for ways to eliminate unnecessary spending without harming the organization. I believe that if we don’t have it, we don’t spend it. It’s that simple. I have always managed my personal finances with the same approach.

As commissioner, I will manage the county’s finances with the utmost fiscal responsibility, as I have always managed my employer’s and my own. Spending decisions will be approached with careful consideration and will involve the department heads that will be affected by these decisions. As needed, community input will also be considered. With fiscal responsibility comes strength.