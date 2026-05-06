WATCH: Candidates debate the issues at Madison County/District 34 forum - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com are partnering to host two debates between candidates for Legislative District 34 and the Madison County Commission on Tuesday, May 5.

Information will also be provided on bond and levy issues in Rexburg and Madison School District 321.

The debates will be held at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg. Reporter Nate Eaton will be moderating the event.

Watch the debaters in the video player above.

The stage at the Romance Theater in Rexburg for the Legislative District 34 and Madison County Commission debate in Rexburg on Tuesday evening. | Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com

Here is evening schedule:

Tuesday, May 5

6:30 p.m. — Doors open

7 p.m. — Event starts

7:05 p.m. — Ballot Measures

Madison School District 321 Superintendent Randy Lords will speak on the district seeking the renewal of a two-year, $1.995 million per year operational levy. More information can be found on the district’s website.

Rexburg Police Chief Josh Rhodes will speak on the city seeking a bond to fund police facility improvements. It would be a 15-year bond term with a proposed principal amount of $14,995,000. More information can be found on the city’s website.

7:15 p.m. — Madison County Commission candidates

District 1: Brent Mendenhall (unopposed)

District 2: Dustin Parkinson, JC Weber, Delywn Klingler

7:45 p.m. — Legislative candidates for District 34