Watch firefighters fill Ammon pool with hoses, plunge into 10,000 pounds of ice at 'Freezin' for a Reason' - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Ammon.

AMMON – The City of Ammon is excited to announce the official kick-off of the pool season with two unique community events.

The first event will occur on Wednesday, May 13, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., when local firefighters will fill the Ammon swimming pool using fire hoses connected to nearby hydrants. Members of the community are invited to attend this event to watch the filling process, meet their local firefighters, and see the fire trucks

up close. Children in attendance will receive a free firefighter hat.

Three days after the pool is filled, the City will host the annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” ice water plunge.

Freezin’ for a Reason will be this Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m. To ensure a truly “freezing” experience,

10,000 pounds of ice, donated by Natural Spring Ice, will be added to the newly filled pool immediately

before the jump.

The cost is $15 per jumper. Registration includes a commemorative shirt and a swag bag. While early registration has concluded, extra shirts and swag bags have been ordered and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All proceeds from the event go directly to local cancer patients via the Shannon Wilker Foundation.

Participants can register online here.