Water worries increase as drought grips Idaho, but one Rigby lake is still rising - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Amid heightened concerns about the water shortage and an emergency drought declaration affecting the entire state, a group of concerned citizens in Jefferson County is urging people to limit their water use.

In a letter to EastIdahoNews.com, the anonymous group cites the dangers of low water levels — including poor water quality, exposed hazards and harm to wildlife habitats — and calls on citizens to help conserve water.

“Limiting private use helps preserve what remains of these vital water resources for essential needs, including agriculture, emergency services and ecological balance,” the group says.

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They also call on the Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality to review and inspect locations “where private individuals may have constructed swimming holes or ponds for personal use without proper permits or oversight.”

They reference specific locations, including the Rigby gravel pit and the large pond at Jefferson Hills Golf Course.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the DEQ for a response on this matter, but it has not responded.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County Lake, which has permits and was not referenced in the letter, is starting to fill up with water. Amid the shortage, some have wondered whether the lake will have any water this year.

Jefferson County Parks and Rec Director Martin Jones tells EastIdahoNews.com that unlike other lakes in eastern Idaho, which are fed by a neighboring river, Jefferson County Lake is fed with groundwater and “we couldn’t stop it (from filling) if we tried.”

“We don’t have a tributary that feeds our lake. It comes up from the ground,” says Jones.

As a result, Jones says the Rigby lake will be one of the few in the area to fill up. He anticipates it will be full by mid-June and the season will be exceptionally busy.

Water “is coming in a little slower this year, but they did release water a little bit later this year also,” says Jones. “If you compare (the fill rate) to previous years, we’re on pace.”

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In a state where water is already limited in a typical year, users are now forced to make additional cutbacks.

Under Idaho law, surface water users in Magic Valley have senior water rights, and groundwater users in eastern Idaho are required to have a plan to recharge the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer during times of shortage. The current shortage means there are no opportunities for recharging the aquifer, which adds another layer of pressure to the situation.

An aerial view of Jefferson County Lake in July 2024 | Facebook photo

Jefferson County Lake has water rights with the Bonneville-Jefferson Groundwater District. Although the lake is considered surface water, Jones says they have groundwater rights for lawn irrigation, and restrictions are in place this season to help conserve water.

“One thing we’re going to be reducing is our irrigation lawns,” he says. “Everyone’s going to tighten their belt this summer, so we’re going to switch over to different watering cycles spread out over multiple days instead of watering every day.”

There are also water rights for the hydrants at individual campgrounds. Jones says they’re asking campers to be conservative with water this season.

“We’ve checked all our hydrants to make sure there’s no leakage,” says Jones. “When people hook up to RVs, the water can’t be running the whole time. Guests will be using it as needed. We’re definitely asking people not to fill up their (water) tanks while they’re there.”

Jefferson County Lake campground | Courtesy Martin Jones

Hydrant at Jefferson County Lake campground | Courtesy Martin Jones

Reduced water means dry conditions, which poses an increased risk for wildfire. Each campground has a designated fire pit. While Jones says there are no fire restrictions in place, he’s instructing campers to keep fires at a manageable level — don’t make them too big and don’t leave the fire unattended.

Due to increased attendance, Jones says they’ve added a new express lane at the entrance to the lake to decrease the line of traffic. Shelter reservations are popular and they’re planning to build four new shelters on the island this summer.

“We’ve also created a private secluded beach on the northern tip of the island. We’re also looking to build a cover on the stage out there so we can get some live music performances out there soon, and movies in the park,” says Jones.

Jones says he’s grateful people can enjoy the lake amid the water shortage, and hopes people will be considerate of their efforts to conserve water. Jefferson County Lake opened for the season on May 1 and will be open until October or November, depending on the weather.