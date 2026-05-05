What to do if you encounter a mountain lion on the trail - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (Deseret News) — In 2020, video of Kyle Burgess’ six-minute encounter with a cougar on a trail in Slate Canyon in Utah County went viral.

Burgess saw four small animals scampering ahead of him. Thinking they were bobcats, he pulled out his cellphone and started recording. Seconds later, when their mother came into view, a full-grown mountain lion mother charged at him. He yelled and screamed at the big cat but did not turn his back on her. He backed away slowly. Despite the cougar lunging and hissing at him every time he bent down, he managed to pick up a rock. His throw nailed her and she took off running.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources praised Burgess’ handling of the terrifying situation.

Where mountain lions roam

As the weather starts to warm up and more people hit the state’s many canyons and trails, wildlife officials are offering advice on what to do if you come across a mountain lion.

Cougars are found throughout Utah and Idaho, usually in foothills and canyons, but also sometimes in populated valleys — especially during the winter months when they follow food-seeking deer to lower elevations, according to Wildlife Resources.

Cougars’ main prey is deer, so they can be found wherever deer are. They will also eat elk, pronghorn, small mammals and sometimes birds. After making a kill, a cougar will often hide or cache the carcass by covering it with soil, leaves or snow, saving it to feed on later.

“People are most likely to encounter cougars in areas frequented by mule deer, and at dawn and dusk, which is when cougars typically hunt,” said Chad Wilson, Wildlife Resources game mammals coordinator

A cougar trying to prey on an animal will usually sneak up and ambush it. “When a cougar lunges or bluffs a charge at someone, they are typically just trying to drive them out of the area because they have kittens or a kill nearby that they are trying to protect,” he said.

Cougar attacks are rare in the U.S., but there is always the chance you might see one on your doorbell camera footage — especially if you live in the foothills — or while out hiking.

Wildlife Resources offers tips for avoiding and dealing with a mountain lion encounter.

Avoiding conflict with cougars

Do not hike or jog alone.

Maintain awareness in cougar country while hiking or jogging, and avoid using headphones that block out your surroundings.

Travel in groups and keep everyone together, including children and dogs.

Make noise while hiking to alert cougars of your presence.

Leave the area if you find a dead animal, especially deer or elk.

If you live in an area near deer habitat, do not leave children outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk.

Install outside and motion-sensitive lighting around your property.

Trim vegetation and remove wood piles to reduce hiding places for wildlife.

Bring pets and livestock inside at night or secure them in a barn or kennel with a top.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Never run from a cougar, since that could trigger its instincts to chase.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked. Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough, the cougar will probably flee.

When to report a cougar sighting

There has been an increase in cougar sightings over the last few years, due to an increase in doorbell and security cameras and an increase in the number of people moving into cougar and deer habitat areas, according to Wildlife Resources.

You should report a cougar sighting if:

It has killed something in a neighborhood or yard.

It exhibits aggressive behavior.

It appears several times on your security cameras.

If you capture footage of a cougar on security cameras one time or one from a distance in foothill areas, you do not need to report it. One-time sightings of cougars are typically when the animal is moving through an area, and it has often left by the time wildlife biologists and conservation officers can respond.