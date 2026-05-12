Woman calling on Madison County residents to submit recipes for America 250 project - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A new cookbook project in Madison County is bringing residents together to share recipes, memories, and a sense of local identity to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Community members are invited to submit up to five of their favorite recipes to be included in a printed cookbook. The goal is not only to collect dishes, with the goal of 300 recipes, but also to capture the stories and traditions behind them.

Along with recipes, contributors are encouraged to include tips, tricks, and personal anecdotes.

Amanda Roderick, an administrative assistant at the Madison County Fairgrounds, is spearheading the project. She tells EastIdahoNews.com that swapping family recipes is a great way to highlight “who we are at this time in our history.”

“I remember my grandmothers always having cookbooks made at church fundraisers or community projects,” Roderick says. “I thought it would be a great idea to bring our community together.”

Recipes can be submitted online, and will be accepted through May 15. After that date, organizers will review entries to avoid duplicates and ensure a wide variety of dishes are included. The final recipe selection will be completed by June 1st.

The completed cookbook is expected to be available for purchase at the Madison County Fair, scheduled for August 12-15, in Rexburg.

“I hope that this book will provide people with a sense of nostalgia as we intersperse local and American history throughout the book,” says Roderick.