5 movies that perfectly captured the feeling of school getting out for summer - East Idaho News

SUMMERTIME — There are few feelings in life that compare to the last day of school.

It doesn’t matter if you’re 10, 16 or 18 — that final bell rings and suddenly the world feels bigger. The alarm clock gets retired for a few months. Homework becomes someone else’s problem. The days stretch out endlessly ahead of you, filled with possibilities that somehow always seemed more exciting than whatever actually happens.

As a kid, summer wasn’t just a season. It was freedom.

Campouts. Swimming pools. BBQs. Bike rides. Staying out until the streetlights came on. The smell of freshly cut grass and sunscreen. A stack of movies rented from Blockbuster, and a baseball glove that rarely left your hand.

That feeling is surprisingly difficult to capture on film. Plenty of movies take place during summer, but only a handful truly understand what it feels like when school ends and life suddenly opens up.

Here are five movies that nailed it.

‘The Sandlot’ (1993)

Actors Brandon Quintin Adams, Victor DiMattia, Grant Gelt, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Shane Obedzinski, Patrick Renna, Mike Vitar and Marty York appear in a scene from the 1993 film “The Sandlot.” | 20th Century Fox

Let’s just get the obvious one out of the way.

“The Sandlot” isn’t technically about the last day of school, but it might be the greatest summer movie ever made.

This is the summer every kid wishes they had.

Playing baseball every day with your friends. Camping out under the stars. Chasing urban legends. Pulling pranks. Getting into trouble that seems life-or-death serious at the time but later becomes a treasured memory.

The movie takes place in the early 1960s, decades before I was born, but somehow it feels universal. Viewers from every generation see themselves in those kids.

I’ve watched “The Sandlot” more times than I can count. I watched it as a kid, I watch it now with my kids, and somehow it still works every single time.

That’s because it isn’t really about baseball. It’s about that brief, magical window in life when your biggest responsibility is figuring out what you’re doing tomorrow. And tomorrow always feels like an adventure.

‘Stand By Me’ (1986)

Actors River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell appear in a scene from the 1986 film “Stand by Me.” | Columbia Pictures

If “The Sandlot” captures the fun of summer, “Stand By Me” captures something deeper. It’s about that strange point in life when you’re no longer really a kid but not quite a teenager either.

The friendships feel bigger. The problems feel heavier. The world starts becoming more complicated.

The movie follows four boys on a summer journey that becomes much more than a simple adventure. It’s about friendship, loss, insecurity, growing up and slowly realizing that childhood doesn’t last forever.

What makes the movie special is how honest it feels. Summer is often portrayed as carefree and perfect, but for many of us it was also the time we started figuring out who we were.

“Stand By Me” understands that better than almost any movie ever made. It’s summer served with equal parts wonder and heartbreak.

‘American Graffiti’ (1973)

Charles Martin Smith and John Brent appear in a scene from the 1973 film “American Graffiti.” | LucasFilm Ltd.

Before George Lucas changed movies forever with “Star Wars,” he gave us “American Graffiti.”

And, honestly? It might still be his most personal film.

The movie takes place during a single night after high school graduation as a group of friends cruises around town before heading off into adulthood.

Not much actually happens — and that’s exactly why it works.

The entire film captures that feeling of one chapter ending while another is about to begin. The future is exciting. The future is terrifying. The future is coming whether you’re ready or not.

It also perfectly captures what teenagers do when they suddenly have too much freedom and nowhere they need to be. The answer, apparently, is to drive around all night making questionable decisions.

As someone who spent more than a few summer nights doing absolutely nothing with friends and somehow having the time of my life, I get it.

‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ (1998)

Jennifer Love Hewitt in a scene from the 1998 film “Can’t Hardly Wait.” | Columbia Pictures via IMDb.com

This one might be my guilty pleasure.

Actually, scratch that. I don’t feel guilty about it at all. I love “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

When it hit theaters in 1998, I was exactly the target audience. It certainly didn’t hurt that I had a massive crush on Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The movie is basically one giant graduation party. That’s it. That’s the plot. And it works.

Does it hold up perfectly today? Not even close. It’s a complete late-’90s time capsule.

The fashion is ridiculous and the hairstyles are even worse. The dialogue occasionally feels like it was written by aliens trying to imitate teenagers, but that’s also part of its charm.

I still laugh at the same jokes. I still quote lines from the movie. And I still know most of that soundtrack by heart.

If you grew up in the late ’90s, this movie feels like opening a time capsule and finding all your old CDs still inside.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara and Alan Ruck in a scene from the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” | Paramount Pictures via IMDb.com

OK, technically, this one isn’t about summer — but hear me out.

Ferris Bueller understands something important: School is overrated (or at least that’s what Ferris would tell you).

The movie takes place during a single day when Ferris decides life is too short to sit in a classroom. Instead, he and his friends spend the day having adventures throughout Chicago.

The famous line still holds up: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

That idea perfectly captures the spirit of summer. Summer is about breaking routines. It’s about freedom. It’s about taking advantage of opportunities before they disappear.

Plus, if you’re looking for inspiration during that final week of school, Ferris has approximately 104 minutes of terrible ideas and excellent suggestions.

Mostly terrible ideas. But still.

Why these movies still matter

The reason these films endure isn’t that they’re about summer; it’s because they’re about possibility.

When you’re young, summer feels endless. Three months feel like three years, and there is excitement around the idea that anything can happen.

Maybe you’ll make a new friend. Maybe you’ll fall in love. Maybe you’ll discover buried treasure. Maybe you’ll befriend an alien being. Or maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ll just play baseball with your buddies until the sun goes down.

The older I get, the more I realize that what I miss isn’t summer itself. It’s the feeling, that sense that an entire adventure is waiting just around the corner.

These movies remind us what that feels like. And every time I watch them, for a couple of hours at least, it feels like school’s out again.