A Boise-area Lyft driver was accused of rape, kidnapping. Here’s the verdict - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise-area Lyft driver could spend the rest of his life in prison after he raped a passenger in 2024.

On Friday, a 12-person jury found Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub, 44, guilty of three felonies: first-degree kidnapping, rape and forcible penetration by the use of a foreign object, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

As Al Majzoub was driving a woman home in August 2024, he deviated from the route and took her to a remote area “where he sexually assaulted her,” prosecutors said.

The woman told a friend that she was on her way home, and when too much time passed, her friend used an app to check her location, and “immediately recognized something was wrong,” the release said.

“Their quick action allowed them to promptly report the situation to law enforcement, enabling officers to locate the defendant without delay,” according to the release.

Al Majzoub has been in custody at the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest, online court and jail records showed. He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Ada County Courthouse.